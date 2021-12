12/16/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/14/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211214061 Animal Bite Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:24 Time Dispatched: 18:38 Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: A female adult reported being bit by a feral cat. An Officer completed a report for an animal bite. 211214062 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 211214063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:16 Synopsis: 211214064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 211214065 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 211214066 Court Order Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 22:44 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 20:49 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:36 Time Arrived : 20:45 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a protective order violation. An Officer completed a report documenting both parties statements. 211214067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 21:16 Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 20:38 Synopsis: 211214068 Found Property Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: Officers responded to a restaurant regarding a found wallet. 211214007 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 211214008 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: 07:38 Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: Officers responded to a single vehicle accident involving property damage. A report was completed. 211214009 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214010 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214011 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214012 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214013 Hit & Run Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 211214014 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:54 Synopsis: 211214017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 211214024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: 10:55 Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 211214025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 10:55 Synopsis: 211214027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 211214031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214033 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, PP4, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:35 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:37 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:32 Unit: PP4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:22 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:15 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 15:29 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:16 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:38 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 211214034 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: An Officer arrested a female with an outstanding warrant. 211214035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214037 Trespassing Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 211214038 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : N I 15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:38 Time Completed : 12:49 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:43 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:18 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:57 Synopsis: 211214039 Welfare Check Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214040 Traffic Problem Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 211214041 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, E Andrade, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 14:17 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:31 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 15:59 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:01 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 14:46 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. One male was arrested on drug related charges. One female juvenile passenger was reported missing out of another state and was taken into protective custody. 211214042 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: 16:37 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 211214043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:23 Synopsis: 211214044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 211214045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 211214046 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: 13:56 Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: An officer responded in reference to fraudulent activity. A report was taken on this incident. 211214047 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 18:01 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 16:49 Synopsis: Officers conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. One male adult was arrested for DUI and additional charges. 211214049 Mental Person Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Vent, R Longman, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:48 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 16:11 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:48 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 17:45 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:53 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a mental person. One adult male was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. 211214051 Transport Incident Address : pecos rd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: Detectives transported 1 female to Child Haven, Las Vegas, Nevada. 211214052 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214053 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211214054 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: 211214055 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Lewis St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 16:44 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:41 Synopsis: 211214056 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:55 Time Completed : 18:04 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: 16:53 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 18:18 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: 16:53 Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:49 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a private property accident where two pedestrians were injured. 211214057 Lost Property Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:56 Synopsis: Officers took a report of lost property. 211214058 Theft From Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : A Active Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:37 Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: Officer responded to a casino for a report of theft from vehicle. 211214059 Civil Matter Incident Address : Vista Del Sol Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 211214060 Found Person Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:39 Time Dispatched: 17:49 Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:20 Synopsis: 211214061 Animal Bite Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:24 Time Dispatched: 18:38 Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: A female adult reported being bit by a feral cat. An Officer completed a report for an animal bite. 211214062 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 211214063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:16 Synopsis: 211214064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 211214065 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 211214066 Court Order Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 22:44 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 20:49 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:36 Time Arrived : 20:45 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a protective order violation. An Officer completed a report documenting both parties statements. 211214067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 21:16 Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 20:38 Synopsis: 211214068 Found Property Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: Officers responded to a restaurant regarding a found wallet. Officers booked the wallet into the police department for safekeeping. 211215001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, E Baron, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:19 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:19 Time Completed : 00:25 Synopsis: 211215002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:26 Time Completed : 01:27 Synopsis: 211215003 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 03:06 Time Arrived : 02:43 Time Completed : 02:52 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:43 Time Arrived : 02:45 Time Completed : 02:52 Synopsis: 211215004 Keep The Peace Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, E Baron, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:52 Time Arrived : 02:53 Time Completed : 03:06 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:52 Time Arrived : 02:52 Time Completed : 03:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:51 Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:09 Synopsis: 211215005 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211215006 Unknown Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched: 08:18 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:39 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched: 08:22 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 211215007 Evidence Release Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211215008 Civil Dispute Incident Address : WHEELWRIGHT CT Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:54 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal dispute call and an informational report was taken. 211215009 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:25 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 211215010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : WORLD CHAMPION WAY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 211215011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 211215012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 211215013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 211215014 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, B Swanson, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:07 Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:44 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 14:58 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:13 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:13 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:29 Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:14 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:49 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: Police responded to an intersection in regards to a two vehicle crash. Information was gathered for a report. 211215015 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 14:07 Time Arrived : 14:20 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 211215016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Los Padres Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:29 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: 211215017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 15:11 Synopsis: 211215018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Pebble View Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: 15:43 Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 211215019 Civil Matter Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:53 Synopsis: 211215020 Animal Pickup Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:36 Time Dispatched: 16:40 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:55 Synopsis: 211215021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 21ACO3682 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 21ACO3683 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3684 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 21ACO3685 Animal complaint Incident Address : Tac Room Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:32 Synopsis: 21ACO3686 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3687 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : E Virgin Street Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 21ACO3688 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 21ACO3689 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 21ACO3690 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : E Riverside Rd Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 13:52 Synopsis: 21ACO3691 Animal complaint Incident Address : Verllonia Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:04 Synopsis: 21ACO3692 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, E Andrade, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 14:17 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:31 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 15:59 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:01 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 14:46 Synopsis: 21ACO3693 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3694 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3695 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 21ACO3696 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 21ACO3697 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3698 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:43 Synopsis: 21ACO3699 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3700 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 21ACO3701 Animal Euth Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4773 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 21MCC4774 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 12:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4775 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:50 Synopsis: 21MCC4776 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 21MCC4777 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4778 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: 21MCC4779 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:35 Synopsis: 21MCC4780 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:42 Synopsis: 21MCC4781 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:52 Synopsis: 21MCC4782 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 21MCC4783 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 02:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4784 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4785 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Vista Del Monte Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:09 Synopsis: 21MCC4786 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4787 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 17:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4788 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 17:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: 21MCE1870 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:48 Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 21MCE1871 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 21MCE1872 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mystic Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 21MCE1873 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Bulldog Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 21MDC0672 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: Officer took one subject into custody for a remand from municipal court. 21MDC0673 Transport Incident Address : pecos rd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: Detectives transported 1 female to Child Haven, Las Vegas, Nevada. 21MDC0674 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, B Swanson, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:07 Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:44 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 14:58 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:13 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:13 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:29 Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:14 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:49 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: 21MDC0675 Transport Incident Address : s casino center blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:20 Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 17:52 Synopsis: Officer transported one male subject to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0676 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 21MDC0677 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:17 Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: For more information 