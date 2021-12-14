Glen Robert Irish, Jr, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his daughter the morning of December 06, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV.

Glen was born on June 13, 1928, in Inglewood, CA to Lois Marie Noonan and Glenard Eastman Irish. Soon after his family moved to Sultan, WA.

He grew up with his younger sister Frances and younger brother James (Jimmy). He attended Sultan High School. He worked with his father on the dairy farm and also at the Cedergreen Frozen Pack in Monroe, WA until the age of seventeen.

Glen joined the Merchant Marines. On December 28, 1945, during World War II. Glen was on the Vessel SS Marine Dragon sailing to Nagoya, Japan to pick up troops from the shores and bring them home. He also served in the US Army in 1954.

Glen moved to Fergus, Montana in 1948 where he worked as the Foreman at the Taylor Horse Ranch. He moved back and forth between Sultan and Fergus for a few years before finally deciding to settle in Fergus with his parents Glen and Lois.

Glen met Esther Elizabeth Wright of Roy, Montana and they were married May 15, 1954. Glen and Esther resided in Lewistown, Montana and had five children. Glen operated Phillips Gas Station on Main Street and also tended Bar at the Eagles Club until 1968. He then moved his family to Fergus, Montana to run the ranch for his Uncle Bob (Robert) and Aunt Ruth Irish.

Glen was known to his friends and family as Junior. He was a friend and pillar of the community even having a county road named after him. Irish Road in Fergus, MT. Glen loved ranching. He loved horses. He was the only one who could ride his horse. He loved bowling and brought home many trophies. He retired and sold the ranch in 1998 and moved back to Lewistown. Glen and Esther moved permanently to Mesquite, Nevada in 2015.

In their retirement, Glen and Esther enjoyed traveling and went on two cruises. They also enjoyed Bingo and Glen loved playing the penny Buffalo machines.

Glen is preceded in death and joins his loving wife of 67 years Esther E Irish (Wright). He is also preceded in death by his daughter Dorlene R Martin (Irish) and His son Richard L Irish, His brother James (Jimmy) Irish and his parents Glen and Lois.

Glen is survived by his sister Frances Conwell of Mesquite, NV, Two daughters Glenda J Klein (Gordy) of Keizer, OR and Christine K Pina (Feliciano) of Las Vegas, NV. Three sons – Douglas G Irish of Roundup, MT, Robert H Irish (Crystal) of Lewistown, MT and Gary J Irish (Debbie) of Kalispell, MT. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Glen will be laid to rest alongside his wife in the Lewistown City Cemetery. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Glen’s name to the Roy Fire Department.

Glen Robert Irish