By Abbey Snow

Mesquite Showgirls ‘Bingo Bash’ a Successful Event

The Mesquite Showgirls held their second annual ‘Bingo Bash’ on December 11th at the Mesquite Elks Lodge on Riverside. Tickets were sold out during the first week resulting in a full house.

“Every attendee received a bingo card and a goody bag,” President of Mesquite Showgirls, Becky Boyd said. “We played eight games with cash payouts. During the break, and at the end of the Bingo Bash, attendees had the opportunity to win door prizes, raffle gifts and a 50/50. Very few attendees walked away without a gift.”

The Mesquite Showgirls are a 501c3 non-profit organization. Since 2011, they have been a delightful addition at various events and activities throughout Mesquite by volunteering their services and supporting the community with their smiles and presence.

Money they obtain from fundraisers, or by very appreciated donations from the community, are used to pay for storage and upkeep of their costumes which they wear at many community events and activities.

“Without our fundraisers the Showgirls would not exist,” Boyd said. “The amount of costumes, headdresses, hats, wigs and accessories are too vast to fit in a closet, and the feather headdresses need a climate controlled environment.”

The Mesquite Showgirls hold two fundraisers a year to help pay for their costume store room, including their ‘Bingo Bash’ and ‘Denim and Diamonds Dinner Dance’ which takes place on Valentines Day.

Many in the Mesquite Community have coined the phrase, ‘It’s not an event if the Showgirls aren’t there.’ They happily volunteer at any event requested and help in various ways from greeting others to serving refreshments.

“The Mesquite Showgirls are an all-volunteer group who bring a little bling and a smile to any community or non profit event,” Boyd said. “ We do not pay dues. We are always looking for ladies who want to give back to our wonderful community with a great smile and a volunteer heart.”

The Showgirls want to thank all those who attended the Bingo Bash and those who donated raffle items from their community partners to individuals including:The Eureka Casino-Gerri Chasko, J S Merchants-Carol White,The Mesquite Recreation Center- Nick Montoya, the Love Family,Kreations by Kathy,Desert Oasis Spa,Deb Parsley, Jennifer Henson, Annie Pratt, La D Paws, The Worden Restaurant-Jake Worden,Mary Nelson,Coyote Willow Golf Course,Stephen’s Hair and Boutique and Carol Kolson. They also want to thank their banker-Jack Laird, their MC- Mark Guertin, bingo cage controller – Rick Boyd, bartender- Wendy Kapla, Elks Lodge #2811, and of course all the Mesquite Showgirls who did a great job.

The Mesquite Showgirls will be holding their next big fundraiser ‘Denim and Diamonds Dinner Dance’ on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022 at the Rising Star. They will have great food, music, dancing and wonderful raffle gifts.

Those interested in joining the Mesquite Showgirls, or would like them to help at any nonprofit or community event, can contact: Becky Boyd (802)699-9947 President, or Gail Laird (817)807-3951 Scheduler.

Photos courtesy of Mary Nelson