Carson City, Nev.-based Mission Senior Living (MSL) appointed Nathalie Elliott-Francois designated manager at Mesa Valley Estates Senior Living and Memory Care, located at 1328 Bertha Howe Ave. in Mesquite. In this role, she oversees operations, programming and care at the 77-unit assisted living and memory care community. Mesa Valley Estates is one of six Mission Senior Living communities located in three states.

For more than a decade, Elliot-Francois has served seniors and their families and held a number of leadership positions in the senior housing and health care industries. Prior to joining MSL, she worked in the roles of assistant administrator and health care guide at national continuing care retirement communities.

Elliot-Francois received her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, and an MBA in healthcare administration from Keiser University. She is a licensed nursing facility administrator and has completed several industry leadership programs including LeadingAge Florida’s Management and Leadership program.

Mesa Valley Estates Senior Living and Memory Care is located at 1328 Bertha Howe Avenue in Mesquite., and one of six Mission Senior Living communities. Residents thrive in a friendly, comfortable, and safe community with life-enriching activities, health and wellness programs, on- and off-site social gatherings, learning opportunities, and chef-prepared meals. The memory care community offers a secure, stimulating, and loving environment for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.

Team members participate in Mission Senior Living’s annual MVP Training program, and fulfill the organization’s mission of caring people, serving people, improving lives through the Ageless Dreams and MVP in Action programs. For more information, visit www.mesavalleyestates.net, call 702-344-505 and follow @MesaValleyEstates on Facebook.