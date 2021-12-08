By Kirk Kern

There were 191 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in November, with a total value of $10.2 million. This is an increase from the same month in 2020, when the city issued 172 permits, but a slight decrease in the value at $10.5 million in 2020.

On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued 1,870 permits valued at $106.2 million, well above the year-to-date total from 2020, which was 1,635 permits valued at $85.9 million.

As usual, single-family residences made up the bulk of the November permits, with 41 issued at a value of $8.2 million. This is a slight decrease from November of 2020, when there were 46 permits issued with a value of $9.8 million.

Pulte Homes issued 10 permits for single-family homes, followed by nine each from Andrus Development and LHSC Inc, four from NRC, two each from Richmond American and View Point Construction and one each from Beazer Homes, Maves Construction, Juan Hernandez, Angel Silveyra, Jose Guerrero, Jackson Contracting and Kyle and Jacki Aughney.

The most expensive single-family home construction permit was valued at $603,294 by Kyle and Jacki Aughney, while the least expensive were the nine homes by Andrus Development, each valued at $112,164.

There were two permits issued for multi-family residences in November valued at $584,320, compared to zero in November 2020.

There were no commercial buildings permitted in November 2021, compared to zero in November 2020 as well. There were four permits for commercial modifications in September, valued at $564,4, compared to zero in November 2020.

The city issued five new business permits, compared to three in November 2020.

The city issued 16 permits for blocks walls in November, compared to 20 in November 2020. There were five permits for swimming pools/spas in November, while there were 11 in November 2020.

There were no demolition permits filed in November, as well as zero in November 2020. There was one grading permit in November, compared to zero in November 2020.

This story has been corrected on Thursday, Dec. 9 to show two less single-family residence permits and two multi-family permits, along with corrected valuations.