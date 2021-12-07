WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Intermediate Apple iPhone: 10:15-11:15 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to get the most out of your iPhone. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Republican Women Holiday Dinner Show: 5 p.m.(check in at 4:155 p.m.) CasaBlanca Showroom. Holiday and patriotic songs by D.J. VanDyke Tribute Artist. $35 per person (members), $40 per person (non-members). For tickets, call Janis at 702-613-4660.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.