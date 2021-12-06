City of Mesquite Holiday Hours: 2021-2022
The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect The Mesquite Recreation Center.
We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as followed:
*City of Mesquite Recreation Center Holiday Hours of Operation:
- Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Eve
- Saturday, December 25, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Day
- Friday, December 31, 2021: 5:00AM – 12:00PM
- New Year’s Eve
- Saturday, January 1, 2022: Closed
- New Year’s Day
*City of Mesquite Senior Center Holiday Hours of Operation:
- Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Eve
- Saturday, December 25, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Day
- Friday, December 31, 2021: Closed
- New Year’s Day Observed
*City of Mesquite Heritage Museum Holiday Hours of Operation:
- Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Eve
- Saturday, December 25, 2021: Closed
- Christmas Day
- Saturday, January 1, 2022: Closed
- New Year’s Day