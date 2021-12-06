City of Mesquite Holiday Hours: 2021-2022

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect The Mesquite Recreation Center.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as followed:

*City of Mesquite Recreation Center Holiday Hours of Operation:

Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 25, 2021: Closed Christmas Day

Friday, December 31, 2021: 5:00AM – 12:00PM New Year’s Eve

Saturday, January 1, 2022: Closed New Year’s Day



*City of Mesquite Senior Center Holiday Hours of Operation:

Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 25, 2021: Closed Christmas Day

Friday, December 31, 2021: Closed New Year’s Day Observed



*City of Mesquite Heritage Museum Holiday Hours of Operation: