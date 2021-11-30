WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Apple iPhone Basics I: 10:15-11:15 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to get the most out of your iPhone. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Paint Your Pride: Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Virgin Valley History Series: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. In partnership with the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, this monthly program explores different historical aspects of the area, including photographs, artifacts, stories, anecdotes and personal memories from local residents and historians. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

What’s Happening Mesquite: 8 – 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 545 Riverside Dr. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. If you want to be “in the know” about what’s happening in Mesquite, this event is for your. Chamber members only. RSVP at 702-346-2902.

Cricut Basics: 8-9 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a Cricut machine and the Circuit Design Space software. Info: 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

Annual Parade of Lights: 5:30 p.m. The Parade of Lights was created in 2015 to celebrate the Christmas holiday and as a food drive for the Salvation Army and food banks.

PARADE OF LIGHTS ROUTE DECEMBER 2, 2021 5:30PM.

∙ The parade staging area will be in the LDS Chapel Parking lot on 100 North Arrowhead Lane. ∙ Parade will begin at 5:30PM and leave the LDS parking lot turning (Left) South Arrowhead Lane. (Heading towards Mesquite Blvd).

∙ Parade then will turn Left (East) onto Mesquite Blvd heading (normal direction of traffic). ∙ Parade will be heading east for about 0.5 miles.

∙ Parade then will turn Left (North) on North Willow, ending. Entries can head back to the staging area taking Old Mill Rd back to the LDS chapel on 100 North Arrowhead.

∙ 5:20PM Traffic will be diverted off of Mesquite Boulevard between Woodbury and Sandhill