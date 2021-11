Mesquite City Council Meeting

Nov 23, 2021 5:00 PM

Mesquite City Hall

10 E. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

City Council meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

Click on the link to view the Notice and Agenda for Mesquite City Council Meeting on November 23,2021

Notice and Agenda Mesquite City Council Meeting Nov 23,2021