City of Mesquite Facility Holiday Hours – 2021

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect The Mesquite Recreation Center, The Mesquite Senior Center, and the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as followed:

*City of Mesquite Recreation Center Holiday Hours:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Hours 5:00AM – 12:00PM Thanksgiving Eve

Thursday, November 25, 2021: CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 26, 2021: CLOSED

*City of Mesquite Senior Center Holiday Hours:

Thursday, November 25, 2021: CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 26, 2021: CLOSED

*City of Mesquite Museum Holiday Hours( Virgin Valley Heritage Museum)

Thursday, November 25, 2021: CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 26, 2021: CLOSED

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.