WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1O

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Chamber of Commerce luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort. Honoring Those Who Served. Show Your Support. Treat a Veteran to Lunch. Guest speaker is Retired Brigadier General Robert G. Novotney. Cost is $20 per person. RSVP at 702-346-2902.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Republican Women’s Club: 5:30-7 p.m. Mesquite Veterans Center, 840 Hafen Lane. The club meets the second Wednesday of each month. For information, call 702-346-3804 or email sherriejh@gmail.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Library closed for Veteran’s Day

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Virtual via zoom. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Veterans Day Parade: 9-11 a.m. Veterans Day Parade along Mesquite Boulevard, Starts along North Willow and ends at Arrowhead Lane.