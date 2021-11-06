11/05/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211103047     Lost Property
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 19:00
	                    Time Arrived : 19:06      Time Completed : 20:03
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of lost property. The property was located inside
a secured Post Office box.


211103048     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:08      Time Dispatched: 19:11
	                    Time Arrived : 19:15      Time Completed : 19:52

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:08      Time Dispatched: 19:11
	                    Time Arrived : 19:17      Time Completed : 19:22
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino for a report of a trespass violator. One adult
female was issued a citation for trespassing.


211103049     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:41      Time Completed : 20:57

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:42      Time Completed : 20:47

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:37      Time Dispatched: 21:17
	                    Time Arrived : 20:41      Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:




211103050     Indecent Exposure
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:40      Time Dispatched: 21:23
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:34

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:40      Time Dispatched: 20:48
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 22:34

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:40      Time Dispatched: 21:35
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 21:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:40      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a male exposing himself to a female who was
running.  Information was gathered and the incident is under investigation.


211103051     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:




211103052     Custody Issue
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:13      Time Dispatched: 21:44
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




211103053     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched: 21:46
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:




211103054     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:54      Time Dispatched: 21:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:58      Time Completed : 22:01

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:55      Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:




211103055     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:19      Time Completed : 22:21
Synopsis:




211103056     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:20      Time Completed : 22:23
Synopsis:




211103057     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:28      Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




211103058     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:36      Time Dispatched: 23:21
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 01:01

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:36      Time Dispatched: 22:37
	                    Time Arrived : 22:39      Time Completed :

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:36      Time Dispatched: 22:38
	                    Time Arrived : 22:40      Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. One adult
male was arrested for DUI.


211103059     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:45      Time Dispatched: 22:48
	                    Time Arrived : 22:48      Time Completed : 23:19

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 22:45      Time Dispatched: 22:50
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:25

	Unit: STA03         Time Reported: 22:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:




211103060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:56      Time Dispatched: 00:21
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:




211104001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:21      Time Completed : 01:27
Synopsis:




211104002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:27      Time Completed : 01:31
Synopsis:




211104003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:52      Time Completed : 01:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 01:55
Synopsis:




211104004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:37      Time Dispatched: 03:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:37      Time Completed : 02:41
Synopsis:




211104005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched: 02:41
	                    Time Arrived : 03:06      Time Completed : 02:48

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:41      Time Completed : 03:08

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched: 03:37
	                    Time Arrived : 02:41      Time Completed : 04:42

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched: 02:43
	                    Time Arrived : 02:44      Time Completed : 03:45
Synopsis:

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects exited
the vehicle and fled from Officers. The incident is under further investigation.


211104006     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:48      Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:




211104007     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:22      Time Completed : 05:27

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:22      Time Dispatched: 05:22
	                    Time Arrived : 05:24      Time Completed : 05:24
Synopsis:




21ACO3304     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:34      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3305     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




21ACO3306     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4268     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 19:37      Time Dispatched: 09:08
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:




21MCC4269     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 22:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:56      Time Completed : 23:25
Synopsis:




21MCC4270     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 23:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:06      Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:




21MCC4271     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 23:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:23      Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:




21MCC4272     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 05:31      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




211103009     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched: 07:11
	                    Time Arrived : 07:11      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:




211103010     Dead Body
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched: 07:07
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person.  A
report was taken.


211103011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:54      Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:




211103012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:54      Time Dispatched: 08:07
	                    Time Arrived : 07:54      Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:




211103013     Verbal Dispute IP
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 08:24

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:16      Time Completed : 08:42

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:16      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




211103014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211103015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:31      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




211103016     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:49      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:14      Time Completed : 09:28

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:49      Time Dispatched: 08:54
	                    Time Arrived : 09:07      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




211103017     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched: 09:33
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




211103018     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Buteo Bnd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




211103019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:36
Synopsis:




211103020     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:53

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino parking lot in reference to damage to a vehicle.  A
report was completed.


211103021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:44      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




211103022     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:58      Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:




211103023     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:00      Time Dispatched: 11:16
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:




211103024     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:09      Time Completed : 12:26

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed :

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:09      Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation.
One adult male was arrested for possession of burglary tools and other charges.


211103025     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & VALLEY VIEW Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:20      Time Dispatched: 12:50
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:




211103026     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211103027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched: 12:11
	                    Time Arrived : 12:11      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:




211103028     Mental Person
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched: 12:20
	                    Time Arrived : 12:21      Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:




211103029     Mental Person
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched: 12:21
	                    Time Arrived : 12:30      Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:




211103030     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211103031     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211103032     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211103033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched: 13:01
	                    Time Arrived : 13:09      Time Completed : 13:12

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched: 13:00
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:27
Synopsis:




211103034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:




211103035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:44      Time Dispatched: 14:04
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




211103037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:40      Time Dispatched: 14:48
	                    Time Arrived : 14:48      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:




211103038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:42      Time Dispatched: 14:50
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




211103039     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 14:55
Synopsis:




211103040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 14:52
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




211103041     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:51      Time Dispatched: 14:55
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:




211103042     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:54

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched: 15:27
	                    Time Arrived : 15:40      Time Completed : 15:46

	Unit: UU            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:




211103043     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:




211103044     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 15:57

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:




211103045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:




211104008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched: 06:33
	                    Time Arrived : 06:33      Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:




211104009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched: 07:32
	                    Time Arrived : 07:38      Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:




211104010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Quail Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched: 07:25
	                    Time Arrived : 07:33      Time Completed : 07:34

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched: 07:25
	                    Time Arrived : 07:33      Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:




211104011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:44      Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:




211104012     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched: 08:02
	                    Time Arrived : 08:03      Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:




211104013     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




211104014     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




211104016     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched: 08:50
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 08:58

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched: 08:50
	                    Time Arrived : 08:56      Time Completed : 09:01

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched: 08:50
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




211104017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:49      Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:




211104018     Alarm
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched: 09:11
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:




211104019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:31      Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




211104020     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched: 10:17
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




211104021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched: 10:19
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:




211104022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104023     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : SIDEWINDER Dr & SWITCHBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




211104024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched: 11:05
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:




211104025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:




211104026     Unknown problem
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:47
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 10:49

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:50
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:




211104027     Hit & Run
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : STP  Submitted To Prosecutor


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a business, in reference to a hit and run traffic
accident. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.


211104028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:30      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:




211104029     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched: 12:07
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:




211104032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:




211104033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104035     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched: 12:50
	                    Time Arrived : 12:56      Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:




211104036     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : COLLIN FALLS Dr & BUMBLE BEE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:41      Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:




211104037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:52      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




211104038     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:59      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




211104040     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104041     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104042     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104043     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:46

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:19      Time Completed : 13:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:




211104044     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104045     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211104046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched: 14:03
	                    Time Arrived : 13:59      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




211104047     Embezzlement
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:09      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a business reference embezzlement by a former employee.
The case is under investigation.


211104048     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:45      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:




211104049     Trespassing IP
	Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched: 16:12
	                    Time Arrived : 16:19      Time Completed : 18:06

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched: 16:14
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a trespass call. One adult male was arrested for
trespassing.


211104050     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Grayce Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched: 18:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:19      Time Completed : 18:40

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched: 18:41
	                    Time Arrived : 18:45      Time Completed : 18:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched: 19:14
	                    Time Arrived : 19:19      Time Completed : 18:47

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:19      Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:




21ACO3296     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




21ACO3297     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:14      Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




21ACO3298     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:




21ACO3299     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Bobcat Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:




21ACO3300     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Tex St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




21ACO3301     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




21ACO3302     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Julian Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




21ACO3303     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 15:17
Synopsis:




21ACO3307     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




21ACO3308     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




21ACO3309     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:32      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




21ACO3310     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:03
Synopsis:




21ACO3311     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




21ACO3312     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:27      Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:




21ACO3313     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Tex St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 11:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:09      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




21ACO3314     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:




21ACO3315     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:39      Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:




21ACO3316     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:14      Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:




21MCC4263     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:




21MCC4264     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:12      Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:




21MCC4265     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4266     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:08      Time Dispatched: 16:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:




21MCC4267     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:




21MCC4273     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:24      Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4274     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:37      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




21MCC4275     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




21MCC4276     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




21MCC4277     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:




21MCC4278     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:




21MCC4279     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:




21MCC4280     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4281     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:




21MCC4282     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 15:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:12      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




21MCC4283     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4284     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:43      Time Dispatched: 16:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4285     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 17:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:58      Time Completed : 17:58
Synopsis:




21MCE1736     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched: 08:32
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




21MCE1737     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Thompson Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Mike Robertson, Larry Dodge, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 09:33

	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




21MCE1738     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




21MCE1739     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:46      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




21MCE1740     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Bronco Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:51      Time Dispatched: 09:59
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:




21MCE1741     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:




21MCE1742     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:17
Synopsis:




21MCE1743     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




21MDC0600     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 17:17
Synopsis:

Officer transported two inmates to the Clark County Detention Center.


21MDC0601     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:

An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant.


21MDC0602     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 07:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:36      Time Completed : 14:09
Synopsis:

An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant.


21MDC0603     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 12:04      Time Dispatched: 12:08
	                    Time Arrived : 13:17      Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:

Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center.


