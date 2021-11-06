11/05/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/03/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211103047 Lost Property Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of lost property. The property was located inside a secured Post Office box. 211103048 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:11 Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 19:52 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:11 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:22 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a trespass violator. One adult female was issued a citation for trespassing. 211103049 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: 21:17 Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 211103050 Indecent Exposure Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 20:48 Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 22:34 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:39 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a male exposing himself to a female who was running. Information was gathered and the incident is under investigation. 211103051 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 211103052 Custody Issue Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:44 Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 211103053 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: 21:46 Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 211103054 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:01 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:55 Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: 211103055 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:19 Time Completed : 22:21 Synopsis: 211103056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 22:23 Synopsis: 211103057 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 211103058 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 01:01 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 22:37 Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 22:38 Time Arrived : 22:40 Time Completed : 22:48 Synopsis: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 211103059 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched: 22:48 Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 23:19 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched: 22:50 Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:25 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:48 Synopsis: 211103060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched: 00:21 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:48 Synopsis: 211104001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:21 Time Completed : 01:27 Synopsis: 211104002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:27 Time Completed : 01:31 Synopsis: 211104003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:52 Time Completed : 01:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:55 Synopsis: 211104004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 03:16 Time Arrived : 02:37 Time Completed : 02:41 Synopsis: 211104005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 02:41 Time Arrived : 03:06 Time Completed : 02:48 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 03:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 03:37 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 04:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 02:43 Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 03:45 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects exited the vehicle and fled from Officers. A report was taken. 211103011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: 211103012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 211103013 Verbal Dispute IP Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:24 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15 Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:42 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15 Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 211103014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211103015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 211103016 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:28 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 08:54 Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 211103017 Citizen Assist Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: 09:33 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 211103018 Parking Problem Incident Address : Buteo Bnd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 211103019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 211103020 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:53 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino parking lot in reference to damage to a vehicle. A report was completed. 211103021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 211103022 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 10:59 Synopsis: 211103023 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: 11:16 Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 211103024 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:26 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. One adult male was arrested for possession of burglary tools and other charges. 211103025 Citizen Assist Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & VALLEY VIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: 12:50 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 211103026 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211103027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:11 Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:19 Synopsis: 211103028 Mental Person Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 211103029 Mental Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 211103030 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211103031 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211103032 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211103033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:01 Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:27 Synopsis: 211103034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 211103035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 14:04 Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 211103037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:48 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 211103038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 14:50 Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 211103039 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 211103040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:52 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 211103041 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 211103042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:54 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:46 Unit: UU Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 211103043 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : A Active Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 211103044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: 07:32 Time Arrived : 07:38 Time Completed : 07:44 Synopsis: 211104010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Quail Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:25 Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:34 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:25 Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 211104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 211104012 Welfare Check Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:02 Time Arrived : 08:03 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 211104013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 211104014 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 211104016 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 08:58 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:01 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 211104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 08:50 Synopsis: 211104018 Alarm Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:11 Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 211104019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 211104020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: 10:17 Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 211104021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:19 Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:30 Synopsis: 211104022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : SIDEWINDER Dr & SWITCHBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 211104024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: 11:05 Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 211104025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: 211104026 Unknown problem Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:47 Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:49 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:50 Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:19 Synopsis: 211104027 Hit & Run Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : STP Submitted To Prosecutor Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a business, in reference to a hit and run traffic accident. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. 211104028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 211104029 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:07 Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 211104032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 211104033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104035 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: 12:50 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 211104036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : COLLIN FALLS Dr & BUMBLE BEE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 211104037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 211104038 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 211104040 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104041 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104042 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:45 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 211104044 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104045 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211104046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: 14:03 Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 211104047 Embezzlement Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: An officer responded to a business reference embezzlement by a former employee. The case is under investigation. 211104048 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 211104049 Trespassing IP Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:12 Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 18:06 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespass call. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 211104050 Welfare Check Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 18:39 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 18:40 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 18:41 Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 19:14 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 18:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 21ACO3296 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 21ACO3297 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 21ACO3298 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:16 Synopsis: 21ACO3299 Animal complaint Incident Address : Bobcat Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3300 Animal complaint Incident Address : Tex St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 21ACO3301 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 21ACO3302 Animal complaint Incident Address : Julian Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 21ACO3303 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:17 Synopsis: 21ACO3304 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3305 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3306 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3307 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 21ACO3308 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 21ACO3309 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3310 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3311 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3312 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3313 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tex St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3314 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:50 Synopsis: 21ACO3315 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 21ACO3316 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Calle Del Sol Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 21MCC4263 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 21MCC4264 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:12 Synopsis: 21MCC4265 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4266 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4267 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4268 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 21MCC4269 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:25 Synopsis: 21MCC4270 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:23 Synopsis: 21MCC4271 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:47 Synopsis: 21MCC4272 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 05:31 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 21MCC4273 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4274 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 21MCC4275 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 21MCC4276 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 21MCC4277 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 21MCC4278 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : A Active Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: 21MCC4279 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 21MCC4280 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4281 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: 21MCC4282 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 21MCC4283 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4284 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4285 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 17:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1736 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: 08:32 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 21MCE1737 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Thompson Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Mike Robertson, Larry Dodge, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:33 Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 21MCE1738 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1739 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 21MCE1740 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Bronco Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 09:59 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 21MCE1741 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 21MCE1742 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:17 Synopsis: 21MCE1743 Parking Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 21MDC0600 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 17:17 Synopsis: Officer transported two inmates to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0601 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant. 21MDC0602 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 14:09 Synopsis: An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant. 21MDC0603 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: 12:08 Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 16:32 Synopsis: Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center. 