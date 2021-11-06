11/05/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
211103047 Lost Property
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:00
Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 20:03
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of lost property. The property was located inside
a secured Post Office box.
211103048 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:11
Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 19:52
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:11
Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:22
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino for a report of a trespass violator. One adult
female was issued a citation for trespassing.
211103049 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:57
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:47
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: 21:17
Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
211103050 Indecent Exposure
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:23
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 20:48
Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 22:34
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:35
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 21:36
Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a male exposing himself to a female who was
running. Information was gathered and the incident is under investigation.
211103051 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:
211103052 Custody Issue
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:44
Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
211103053 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: 21:46
Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
211103054 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: 21:55
Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:01
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:55 Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:
211103055 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:19 Time Completed : 22:21
Synopsis:
211103056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 22:23
Synopsis:
211103057 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
211103058 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 23:21
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 01:01
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 22:37
Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed :
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 22:38
Time Arrived : 22:40 Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:
An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. One adult
male was arrested for DUI.
211103059 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched: 22:48
Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 23:19
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched: 22:50
Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:25
Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:
211103060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched: 00:21
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:
211104001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:21 Time Completed : 01:27
Synopsis:
211104002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:27 Time Completed : 01:31
Synopsis:
211104003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:52 Time Completed : 01:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:55
Synopsis:
211104004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 03:16
Time Arrived : 02:37 Time Completed : 02:41
Synopsis:
211104005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 02:41
Time Arrived : 03:06 Time Completed : 02:48
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 03:08
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 03:37
Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 04:42
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: 02:43
Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 03:45
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects exited
the vehicle and fled from Officers. The incident is under further investigation.
211104006 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:48 Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:
211104007 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:22 Time Completed : 05:27
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: 05:22
Time Arrived : 05:24 Time Completed : 05:24
Synopsis:
21ACO3304 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3305 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3306 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4268 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
21MCC4269 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:25
Synopsis:
21MCC4270 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4271 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:
21MCC4272 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 05:31 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
211103009 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: 07:11
Time Arrived : 07:11 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
211103010 Dead Body
Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 07:07
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. A
report was taken.
211103011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:
211103012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: 08:07
Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:
211103013 Verbal Dispute IP
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15
Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:24
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15
Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:42
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:15
Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
211103014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211103015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:
211103016 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:28
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 08:54
Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
211103017 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: 09:33
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
211103018 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Buteo Bnd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
211103019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:36
Synopsis:
211103020 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:53
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:
Police responded to a casino parking lot in reference to damage to a vehicle. A
report was completed.
211103021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
211103022 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:
211103023 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: 11:16
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:
211103024 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:26
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed :
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation.
One adult male was arrested for possession of burglary tools and other charges.
211103025 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & VALLEY VIEW Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: 12:50
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:
211103026 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211103027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:11
Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:
211103028 Mental Person
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:20
Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:
211103029 Mental Person
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:21
Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:
211103030 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211103031 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211103032 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211103033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:01
Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 13:12
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:00
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:27
Synopsis:
211103034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:
211103035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 14:04
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
211103037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: 14:48
Time Arrived : 14:48 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
211103038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 14:50
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
211103039 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:55
Synopsis:
211103040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:52
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
211103041 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: 14:55
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:
211103042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:54
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: 15:27
Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:46
Unit: UU Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:
211103043 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
211103044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 15:57
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:
211103045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:
211104008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:33
Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:
211104009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: 07:32
Time Arrived : 07:38 Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:
211104010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Quail Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:25
Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:34
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:25
Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:
211104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:
211104012 Welfare Check
Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:02
Time Arrived : 08:03 Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:
211104013 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
211104014 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
211104016 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 08:58
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50
Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:01
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:50
Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
211104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:
211104018 Alarm
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:11
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:
211104019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
211104020 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: 10:17
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
211104021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:19
Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:
211104022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104023 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : SIDEWINDER Dr & SWITCHBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
211104024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: 11:05
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:
211104025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:
211104026 Unknown problem
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:47
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:49
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:50
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:
211104027 Hit & Run
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : STP Submitted To Prosecutor
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a business, in reference to a hit and run traffic
accident. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
211104028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:
211104029 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:07
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:
211104032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:
211104033 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104035 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: 12:50
Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:
211104036 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : COLLIN FALLS Dr & BUMBLE BEE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:
211104037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
211104038 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
211104040 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104041 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104042 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104043 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:46
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:
211104044 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104045 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211104046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: 14:03
Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:
211104047 Embezzlement
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a business reference embezzlement by a former employee.
The case is under investigation.
211104048 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
211104049 Trespassing IP
Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:12
Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 18:06
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:14
Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a trespass call. One adult male was arrested for
trespassing.
211104050 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Grayce Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 18:39
Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 18:40
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 18:41
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:49
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 19:14
Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 18:47
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:
21ACO3296 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
21ACO3297 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
21ACO3298 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:
21ACO3299 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Bobcat Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
21ACO3300 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Tex St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
21ACO3301 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
21ACO3302 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Julian Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
21ACO3303 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:17
Synopsis:
21ACO3304 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3305 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3306 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3307 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
21ACO3308 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:
21ACO3309 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
21ACO3310 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:03
Synopsis:
21ACO3311 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3312 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3313 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Tex St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:
21ACO3314 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:
21ACO3315 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:
21ACO3316 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:
21MCC4263 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:
21MCC4264 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:
21MCC4265 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4266 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:
21MCC4267 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:
21MCC4268 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
21MCC4269 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:25
Synopsis:
21MCC4270 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4271 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:
21MCC4272 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 05:31 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
21MCC4273 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4274 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4275 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
21MCC4276 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
21MCC4277 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:
21MCC4278 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:
21MCC4279 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:
21MCC4280 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4281 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4282 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
21MCC4283 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4284 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched: 16:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4285 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 17:58
Synopsis:
21MCE1736 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: 08:32
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
21MCE1737 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Thompson Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Mike Robertson, Larry Dodge, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:33
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
21MCE1738 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:
21MCE1739 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
21MCE1740 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Bronco Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 09:59
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:
21MCE1741 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:
21MCE1742 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:17
Synopsis:
21MCE1743 Parking Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
21MDC0600 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 17:17
Synopsis:
Officer transported two inmates to the Clark County Detention Center.
21MDC0601 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:
An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant.
21MDC0602 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 14:09
Synopsis:
An adult male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal court Warrant.
21MDC0603 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: 12:08
Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:
Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center.
