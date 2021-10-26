WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

International Cinema (Film Discussion Group: 2-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join to discuss (in English) a different film each month. Pick up a copy of the month’s selection at the Customer Service Desk. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Virtual via zoom. Meets every Thursday at CNS. Contact MesquiteNVSunriseRotary@gmail.com..

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Hope Starts Here luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Casablanca Resort. Join for the first fundraiser benefitting SafeNest Mesquite Shelter. Open to the public. Cost is $25 per ticket (lunch included). RSVP by calling 702-346-2902.

Book Bingo: 2:30-3:3- p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Board Games: 3:30-4:40 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Teen programs operate under the principles of HOMAGO. The term, which stands for “Hanging Out, Messing Around, Geeking Out.” Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.