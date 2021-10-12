WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Chamber Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oasis Grille Room. Guest speaker is Kevin Brown, general manager of the Virgin Valley Water District. Chamber members: $20. Non-members: $30. RSVP by calling 702-346-2902

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Community Homecoming Parade: 5-6 p.m. Mesquite Boulevard parade route, starting at City Hall and ending at Yucca Street. The theme is “A Night to Remember” from “High School Musical.”

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Virtual via zoom. Meets every Thursday at CNS. Contact MesquiteNVSunriseRotary@gmail.com..

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

3D Coloring: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a 3D pen to make fun, practical and creative items. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen ‘Paint Your Pride’ Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. ‘Paint Your Pride’ allows you to show your support of the Pride Community through crafts. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.