08/31/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/29/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210829010 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 210829011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 210829012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 07:52 Time Arrived : 07:52 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 210829013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 210829014 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, ENRT Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:13 Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: ENRT Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence to investigate a battery between cohabitants. One adult male was arrested for battery. 210829015 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a civil matter. A report was completed. 210829016 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 210829017 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 210829018 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 210829019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 210829020 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:41 Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 210829021 Deliver Message Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 210829022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 210829023 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 210829024 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 210829025 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 210829026 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:35 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 210829027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 15:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 210829028 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:32 Synopsis: 210829029 Fraud Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a fraud incident. The investigation is ongoing. 210829030 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 20:43 Synopsis: 210829031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 210829032 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Stratton, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:43 Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:35 Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: 210829033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26 Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 210829034 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 18:12 Time Completed : 18:12 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 18:10 Synopsis: 210829035 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 210829036 Phone Harassment Incident Address : San Marcos Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 210829037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:52 Synopsis: 210829038 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:04 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched: 20:18 Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 210829039 Alarm Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:55 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:54 Synopsis: 210829040 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:02 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 210829042 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 210829043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37 Synopsis: 210830001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:24 Time Completed : 01:32 Synopsis: 210830002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:56 Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 210830003 Citizen Assist Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:00 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 210830004 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 210830005 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 210830006 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 210830007 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 210830008 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 210830009 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 210830010 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 210830011 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: 07:26 Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 210830013 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Reber Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: 08:01 Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle. A report was completed. 210830014 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 210830015 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210830016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:13 Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 210830017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 10:15 Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 210830018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 210830019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:47 Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 10:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 210830020 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Hawk St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:01 Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 210830021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 11:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 210830022 Suicidal Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 10:37 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:26 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:56 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suicidal person. One female was taken to Mesa View Hospital for a mental health evaluation. 210830023 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : Sun Star Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:56 Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 210830025 Ex-Felon Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210830026 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: 12:08 Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 13:08 Synopsis: Officers took a a report for a civil matter. 210830027 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210830028 Assault/Battery Incident Address : E First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: 12:27 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 14:10 Synopsis: An Officer responded to an assault call. Information was gathered and a report completed. 210830029 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent, BL Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: 12:38 Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 13:35 Unit: BL Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: 12:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:38 Synopsis: 210830030 Lost Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:11 Time Completed : 14:14 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: An Officer took a report of a lost property. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 210830031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:35 Time Completed : 13:44 Synopsis: 210830032 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:53 Synopsis: 210830033 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 210830034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210830035 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210830036 Civil Matter Incident Address : Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 210830038 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 210830039 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47 Synopsis: 210830041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 210830042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: 210830043 Threatening Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:56 Time Arrived : 18:02 Time Completed : 18:20 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:56 Time Arrived : 18:02 Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 21ACO2685 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO2686 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 21ACO2687 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 21ACO2688 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 21ACO2689 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 21ACO2690 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 21ACO2691 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 21ACO2692 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : A Active Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 21ACO2693 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 21ACO2694 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO2695 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 21ACO2696 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 21ACO2697 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO2698 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : A Active Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 21ACO2699 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: 07:26 Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 21ACO2700 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 21ACO2701 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:53 Synopsis: 21ACO2702 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 21ACO2703 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 21ACO2704 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47 Synopsis: 21MCC3387 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 21MCC3388 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21MCC3389 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21MCC3390 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 21MCC3391 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 21MCC3392 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 21MCC3393 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:14 Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:15 Synopsis: 21MCC3394 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 21MCC3395 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 14:06 Synopsis: 21MCC3396 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 17:41 Synopsis: 21MCC3397 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 21MCE1393 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : E Camellia Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:23 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 21MCE1394 Vacation Check Incident Address : TERRAPIN RDG Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:10 Synopsis: 21MCE1395 Vacation Check Incident Address : prarie schooner ct Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1396 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 21MCE1397 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 21MCE1398 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 21MCE1399 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 21MCE1400 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 21MCE1401 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 21MCE1402 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Desert Willow Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 21MCE1403 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 21MCE1404 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 21MCE1405 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 21MCE1406 Vacation Check Incident Address : pinnacle ct Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 21MCE1407 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 08/29/21` and `18:00:00 08/30/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***