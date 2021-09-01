THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Virtual via zoom. Meets every Thursday at Scotty’s Restaurant. Contact MesquiteNVSunriseRotary@gmail.com.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA): 4:45-6 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join LGBTQIA+ teens and allies who are having fun, being supportive, learning about local resources, and striving to make our community stronger. This is a place where you can be yourself. Ages 12-17. Info: 702-507-4080.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.