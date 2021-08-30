PICKLEBALL OPEN GYM HOURS

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) – Come learn the game that is taking America by storm – Pickleball! It is the fastest growing sport in the country with courts popping up all over the place. People of all ages are able to learn quickly and that is the beauty of the game. It is affordable and can be enjoyed by people of all skill levels and physical abilities.

The Athletics and Leisure Services Department has set up three courts inside the Recreation Center Facility for Pickleball play for all ages and levels. We ask that all patrons coordinate your specific playing schedules and skill levels and follow the rules of good sportsmanship.

Monday 11:30AM – 3:30PM

Tuesday 11:30AM – 3:30PM

Wednesday 11:30AM – 3:30PM

Thursday 11:30AM – 3:30PM

Friday 11:30AM – 3:30PM

Saturday 8:00AM – 10:00AM (Lessons) 10:00AM – 3:30

The courts are located in the West Gym of the Mesquite Recreation Center. The Recreation Center will have limited paddles and balls but you are welcome to bring your own equipment if you have the items.

Wear comfortable clothing; gym shoes (non-marking soled shoes), bring a sweat towel, and a bottle of water. There are fees included if you do not possess a membership to the facility. Please inquire on these with the Recreation Center staff upon entry.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.