LOGAN, UTAH — Utah State University is excited to welcome more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.

The following Mesquite-area students were admitted and began college this week:

Daxon Toone, from Mesquite, will attend USU at the USU Main campus,

Krista Slack, from Mesquite, will attend USU at the USU Main campus,

“We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “The energy, talents, and enthusiasm this new cohort will bring to our campuses is greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success.”

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.

The mission of Utah State University is to be one of the nation’s premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant universities by fostering the principle that academics come first, by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.