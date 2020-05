The City of Mesquite issued this announcement:

Wednesday evening April 29 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. April 30, Grapevine Rd will again be closed from Pioneer Blvd to Mesquite Blvd. This will be to complete the asphalt paving for the newly installed Southwest Gas lines. Mesquite Bluffs residents will still be able to access the complex from Mesquite Blvd.