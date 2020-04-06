

Nevada leaders are asking residents to help show our support for healthcare workers, first responders and everyone on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus here by going blue beginning Tuesday, April 7.



Residents may show their support by wearing something blue, with special social media posts using the hashtag #VegasGoesBlue, creating a poster to hang on a door or in a window, and many other ways. (See below for some ideas, and go here www.LasVegasNevada.gov/VegasGoesBlue or here www.clarkcountynv.gov/covid19/Pages/GoBlueVegas.aspx for graphics you can print or download.)



Most importantly please Stay Home for Nevada and use one of the ideas below, or another idea that you can do without leaving your property.



For residents who still must leave their homes for work, medical appointments or other essential reasons, please remember to wear “non-medical cloth” face coverings as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf to see how to make face coverings using a T-shirt or bandana (neither require any sewing), and other common items.



Local landmarks going blue in support of our healthcare workers, first responders and everyone else on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus include the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, Las Vegas City Hall and Arizona Street in downtown Boulder City.

Those supporting this effort include Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite, Southern Nevada Health District, UMC, Nellis Air Force Base, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, The Valley Health System – Centennial Hills Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital, Summerlin Hospital, and Valley Hospital, Nevada Resort Association, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital and Boulder City Hospital.



This local effort is being done to coincide with the World Health Organization’s World Healthcare Day, which this year honors nurses and midwives.

Participate on social media



Create and post a picture or video that shows you “Going Blue” to show your support for healthcare workers, first responders and everyone on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus. (For example, wear something blue and record yourself giving healthcare workers a supportive shout-out and thank you.)

Find graphics you can download and use here www.LasVegasNevada.gov/VegasGoesBlue or here www.clarkcountynv.gov/covid19/Pages/GoBlueVegas.aspx.

Add a blue transparency/frame to your Social Media profile pictures.

Change the background of our website/webpages to blue.

Use hashtags #VegasGoesBlue plus any others you wish to include such as “VegasHeroes and #StayHomeForNevada, in your supportive posts.



Participate using something you already have at home

Wear something blue.

Print something from this page www.LasVegasNevada.gov/VegasGoesBlue or www.clarkcountynv.gov/covid19/Pages/GoBlueVegas.aspx to put up on a door or window.

Print a black and white version of one of the pictures from that page, color it and tape it to a door or window.

Pin a blue ribbon on your clothes.

Make a poster to put on your front door or in a window to say thank you and that you support our folks on the front lines of this fight.







