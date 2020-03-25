Mesquite Police Log

March 23

Unfounded: Police responded to an unknown problem on North Sandhill Road at 18:49 to find that it, well, was unfounded.

Child Locked In Car: At 19:28 police rolled to Pebble Creek Run on the report that a child was locked in a car. It was a non-criminal incident and all is well.

Dead Body: Police responded to Bobcat Run on an apparent suicide. A report was made.

Traffic Accident: A car ran over the median in the roundabout on West Falcon Ridge Parkway at 21:57. Report says: “Officers responded to a stuck vehicle at the north round about on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. Officers observed a semi who drove in the wrong direction, which caused the driver to drive over the median while trying to correct the situation. The driver caused cosmetic and sign damage to city property. No one was injured. The driver was cited and city maintenance was notified for repairs.