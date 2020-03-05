The Mesquite Senior Games (MSG) is now underway; their mission is to promote the health and fitness of anyone 50 years and better while stimulating tourism in the city of Mesquite, NV. Participants generally compete in male and female divisions, in five-year age groups (50-54 and up). With only a few exexceptions, your competition age is the age you are as of December 31 of the competition year.

Activities this week include Shotgun sports, Long Drive and Fitness Hike; join them for fun, fitness, and friends!

Boris the Painting Pig is coming to the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday, March 7.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to paint with or observe a pig with outstanding artistic talent. Boris fell off the back of a trailer as a piglet which was heading to California but has recovered and his new home is Windy’s Pig Rescue in Overton. It was discovered that Boris has a rather unique talent for a pig which he will demonstrate for us.

Mesquite Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at 840 Hafen Lane (Veterans Center) Doors open at 5 p.m. meeting begins at 5:30. For more information call 702-346-3804 or email sherriejh@gmail.com.

Looks like spring is springing up all around Mesquite. Do you have an event or activity you’re planning? Let’s put it on the calendar. Send your entries to terin.bbm@gmail.com so you can everyone know what’s happening with your group or club.

Thursday, March 5

VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic

Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.

When: Times vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Swing into Spring College Baseball

Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.

When: Times vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Mesquite Senior Games Long Drive Competition

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Check in begins at 8 a.m.

Info: wwwmesquiteseniorgames.org

FREE Chair Yoga

Where: Veteran’s Center, 830 Hafen Ln.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: Veteran’s Center 702-346-2735 or Ann 435-669-5978

Kids Steam

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Friday, March 6

USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball

Where: Old Mill Park

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic

Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.

When: Times vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Blood Drive

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center Dance Room

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Ages 0-5 Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Duplicate Bridge Game

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-755-1477

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Saturday, March 7

USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball

Where: Old Mill Park

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic

Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.

When: Times vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

MSG Fitness Hike

Where: Lower Flat Top Drive

When: 8 a.m. sign in

Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org

MSG Shotgun Sports

Where: Smoking Gun Club, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd. Littlefield, AZ

When: 8 a.m. sign in

Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org

We Care for Animals Pet Adoption

Where: 150 N. Yucca St. #1

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Info: www.wecareforanimals.org

Boris the paining pig

Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Sunday, March 8

Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball

Where: Old Mill Park

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

MSG Shotgun Sports

Where: Smoking Gun Club, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd. Littlefield, AZ

When: 8 a.m. sign in

Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 3 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Monday, March 9

Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Duplicate Bridge Game

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-755-1477

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Tuesday, March 10

Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Silver Tongued Toastmasters Club

Where: Scotty’s Restaurant, 1024 Normandy Ln.

When: 8 a.m.

Info: 702-274-2046

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Rotary Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-230-2360

City Council Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Wednesday, March 11

Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Times Vary

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Pre School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Living Waters Fellowship, 211 W. First South St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-845-5736

T.O.P.S.

Where: America First Credit Union Community Room, 590 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2980

Mesquite Republican Women Meeting

Where: Veterans Center, 840 Hafen Ln.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov