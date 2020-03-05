The Mesquite Senior Games (MSG) is now underway; their mission is to promote the health and fitness of anyone 50 years and better while stimulating tourism in the city of Mesquite, NV. Participants generally compete in male and female divisions, in five-year age groups (50-54 and up). With only a few exexceptions, your competition age is the age you are as of December 31 of the competition year.
Activities this week include Shotgun sports, Long Drive and Fitness Hike; join them for fun, fitness, and friends!
Boris the Painting Pig is coming to the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday, March 7.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to paint with or observe a pig with outstanding artistic talent. Boris fell off the back of a trailer as a piglet which was heading to California but has recovered and his new home is Windy’s Pig Rescue in Overton. It was discovered that Boris has a rather unique talent for a pig which he will demonstrate for us.
Mesquite Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at 840 Hafen Lane (Veterans Center) Doors open at 5 p.m. meeting begins at 5:30. For more information call 702-346-3804 or email sherriejh@gmail.com.
Looks like spring is springing up all around Mesquite. Do you have an event or activity you’re planning? Let’s put it on the calendar. Send your entries to terin.bbm@gmail.com so you can everyone know what’s happening with your group or club.
Thursday, March 5
VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic
Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.
When: Times vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Swing into Spring College Baseball
Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.
When: Times vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Mesquite Senior Games Long Drive Competition
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: Check in begins at 8 a.m.
Info: wwwmesquiteseniorgames.org
FREE Chair Yoga
Where: Veteran’s Center, 830 Hafen Ln.
When: 1 p.m.
Info: Veteran’s Center 702-346-2735 or Ann 435-669-5978
Kids Steam
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Friday, March 6
USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball
Where: Old Mill Park
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic
Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.
When: Times vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Blood Drive
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center Dance Room
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Ages 0-5 Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Duplicate Bridge Game
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-755-1477
Teen Scene
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Saturday, March 7
USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball
Where: Old Mill Park
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
VVHS Desert Winds/Cactus Classic
Where: Pioneer Park, 501 Hillside Dr.
When: Times vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
MSG Fitness Hike
Where: Lower Flat Top Drive
When: 8 a.m. sign in
Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org
MSG Shotgun Sports
Where: Smoking Gun Club, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd. Littlefield, AZ
When: 8 a.m. sign in
Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org
We Care for Animals Pet Adoption
Where: 150 N. Yucca St. #1
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Info: www.wecareforanimals.org
Boris the paining pig
Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Sunday, March 8
Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
USSSA Fastpitch/Baseball
Where: Old Mill Park
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
MSG Shotgun Sports
Where: Smoking Gun Club, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd. Littlefield, AZ
When: 8 a.m. sign in
Info: www.mesquiteseniorgames.org
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 3 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Monday, March 9
Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Duplicate Bridge Game
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-755-1477
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Tuesday, March 10
Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Silver Tongued Toastmasters Club
Where: Scotty’s Restaurant, 1024 Normandy Ln.
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 702-274-2046
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Rotary Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: noon
Info: 702-230-2360
City Council Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Wednesday, March 11
Rising Star/Trilogy Lacrosse Spring Training
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: Times Vary
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Pre School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Living Waters Fellowship, 211 W. First South St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-845-5736
T.O.P.S.
Where: America First Credit Union Community Room, 590 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-2980
Mesquite Republican Women Meeting
Where: Veterans Center, 840 Hafen Ln.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov