VV boys soccer retains Rivalry Cup

The Virgin Valley High boys’ soccer team defeated Moapa Valley, 4-2, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Overton to retain possession of the Rivalry Cup.

The Rivalry Cup trophy goes to the team that wins the head-to-head series between the two rivals. Virgin Valley defeated the Pirates, 1-0, last month in the first leg of the series.

The Bulldogs got goals from Christian Martinez, Nathan Hulet, Luis Cruz-Sandoval and Miguel Escobedo in the contest. Martinez, Escobedo and Devan Baltazar were credited with assists.

Virgin Valley did not escape unscathed, however, as Martinez, the Bulldogs’ leading goal soccer on the season, went down with an ankle injury.

His absence on Thursday, Oct. 12, against Boulder City was a factor as the Bulldogs were blanked by the Eagles, 3-0, at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex.

The results leave Virgin Valley in fourth place in the Sunrise League standings at 4-5. The Bulldogs are now 6-8-1 overall. Boulder City is right behind the Bulldogs in fifth place at 3-4-1 and is 5-6-1 overall. Moapa Valley is 1-7 in league play and 1-10 overall.

The top four teams from the league will advance to the 3-A South Regional tournament.

The Bulldogs hosted Chaparral on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the MSEC. It was also be Senior Day as Virgin Valley honored its seniors who were playing their final home game.

Virgin Valley will close out regular season play on Oct. 26 at Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas. The game was rescheduled from Oct. 2 after the tragic shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.