Stand-Alone Plans Help Seniors

By Andrew Bird

Medicare is a great program for seniors.

It covers a lot of the major medical costs that accompany many of us as we age, such as most stays at the hospital and most major surgeries. If you are on Part B it will even cover most things at the doctor’s office.

However, one of the things that Medicare does not cover is dental and vision, unless the treatment is a medically necessary.

Just like the rest of our body, our eyes and teeth need regular maintenance and check-ups. Unfortunately, this is one of the holes that Medicare expects you to pick up.

Recently, insurance companies have been creating new plans to help cover some of the costs of visiting the dentist or optometrist. These plans are called “stand-alone dental/vision plans.”

With a typical stand-alone dental/vision plan, the policyholder pays a small deductible up front and then the plan pays a percentage of the costs up to an annual maximum benefit.

The annual maximum benefit is selected at the time of purchase and is usually around $1,000 to $1,500. Some of these plans might have waiting periods for some major work such as crowns or dentures.

It is important to keep this in mind as each company is different. Some companies even offer hearing benefits all rolled into the same plan.

For assistance on helping you decide what plan best fits your needs, please contact your local licensed professional.

Andrew Bird, an agent at Financial Concepts in Mesquite, specializes in Medicare and Insurance services. Andrew Bird can be reached at 702-346-7025 or by email at Abird@rconnects.com