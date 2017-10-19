You are here: Home / Living / Senior Center News / Senior Menu Oct. 19-25, 2017

Senior Menu Oct. 19-25, 2017

October 19, 2017
Thursday, Oct. 19: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomatoes, Romaine salad w/French dressing, fruit

Friday, Oct. 20: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, peas, carrots, peaches

Monday, Oct. 23: Pork Chili Verde, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, ranch style beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Oven fried chicken, baked potato, sour cream & chives, steamed carrots & peas, salad w/dressing, fruit, Jell-O, WW bread w/jelly

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Liver & onions, potatoes, Mexican corn, tomatoes vinaigrette, WW bread w/apple butter, sliced peaches

 

