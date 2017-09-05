Police Announce Mesquite Night Out Event

The Police Department is proud to announce this year’s Mesquite Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, on the West field of the Mesquite Rec Center. The event will kick off with a parade of emergency vehicles leaving the Oasis parking lot at 5:15 and arriving at the Rec Center by 5:30 p.m. Each year kids of all ages enjoy waiting on the Rec Center field to experience the arrival of the emergency vehicles with the flashing lights and the “whoop whoop” of sirens and then the arrival of the helicopter which signals the start of this fun event that is open to everyone.

The goal of Mesquite Night Out is to bring community and public safety agencies closer together through crime prevention and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, as well as strengthen our neighborhoods and police-community partnerships. Many non-profit agencies also take part in the event and will be available to answer questions on services offered in NE Clark County.

There will be demonstrations by the police and fire departments, pedal car races, games and lots of information. The Elks Lodge will once provide hot dogs (while supplies last.) For more information find us on Facebook Mesquite NV Police.