Mesquite Local News Office Closure

The rain in Mesquite stays mostly over the mountains but this time each year the rains come down to the streets and bring some much needed relief from the blistering heat to to those of us who dwell in or around Mesquite.

When the rain came down Monday night, they brought our ceiling with it. We are sorry but until the roof is fixed and the carpet dries, the MLN office will be closed. If you need to contact us for advertising, please email steph.bbm@gmail.com.

If you are in need of any other assistance I will be closely monitoring my emails during office hours, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday through Friday, please contact me, Teri Nehrenz, at terin.bbm@gmail.com.