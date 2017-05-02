Bulldogs rally late to edge Tech

Trailing 3-0 in a must-win game, Virgin Valley’s baseball team rallied for five runs in the final two innings to pull out a 5-4 victory over visiting Tech Tuesday, April 25, afternoon at Bulldog Field.

The victory, combined with Del Sol Academy’s loss to Chaparral, vaulted the Bulldogs into sole possession of fourth place in the Sunrise Conference standings at 3-4 with three games remaining in the regular season. The top four teams from the conference will advance to postseason play.

Moapa Valley remains in first place at 6-1 with Boulder City in second at 5-2 and Chaparral third at 4-3. Del Sol Academy is 2-5 while Tech fell to 1-6.

Tech scored an unearned run in the second on a hit batter, a Bulldog fielding error and a single. The Roadrunners added two more runs in the third on two doubles and two singles to go up 3-0.

That would be all the scoring Tech would get as Bulldog starter Cade Anderson shut down the Roadrunners through the fifth inning. The junior right-hander allowed six hits, struck out six, walked one and hit a batter.

Kayden Peterson led off the bottom of the fifth for the Bulldogs with a single to centerfield. After advancing to third base on a wild pitch and passed ball, he scored on Jayden Perkins’ single to left. Perkins stole second and came around to score on a dropped fly ball with two outs to cut the Tech lead to 3-2.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the sixth to move in front 5-3. Cade Anderson stroked a double to left leading off the frame and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Dallan Tanner pulling VVHS even at 3-3.

With two out, Peterson reached on an error, Nathan Cannon followed with an infield single and Nate Abbott walked to load the bases. Perkins singled to center scoring Peterson with the tie-breaking run and Easton Jensen singled home Cannon.

Tech scored its final run in the seventh on a double and wild pitch, but Cannon, who pitched the final two innings, retired the last three batters on ground outs to nail down the victory.

Virgin Valley will travel to Overton on Thursday to face rival Moapa Valley at 3:30 p.m.