MRB gears up for Economic Development Week

At the April 12 Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Mesquite Regional Business CEO Rachel Dahl accepted the March Member of the Month Award and invited local businesses to be a part of the upcoming Economic Development Week, May 8-13.

Economic Development Week is a nationally recognized program created by the Economic Development Council to increase awareness for local programs that create job, advance career development opportunities and increase the quality of life, something that Mesquite has recently been active in doing for the past year. With the creation of Mesquite Works and the Mesquite branch of Workforce Connections, the event should contribute to the positive increase in local business.

There will be a series of events organized by MRB that will encompass Economic Development Week.

The first event is a new one for Mesquite, with the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce hosting a “What’s Happening Mesquite?” breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 545 Riverside Road, on May 3 starting at 8 a.m. Each plate is $8 and reservations can be made by calling 702-346-2902. Local businesses and civic groups are anticipated to be present to discuss current and future events in the area.

Mesquite Works will also be holding a separate event, their second job fair, at the Rising Star Sports Ranch on May 3 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. There are at least 10 employers committed to participate at this time, with others showing interest. Any businesses wishing to attend to see what the workforce of Mesquite has to offer them may contact Maggie Calhoun at the Mesquite Works office, 702-613-0699.

Three other events, hosted by MRB, will take place all around the city. The first one is going to be held at the Eureka Casino Resort in the Grand Canyon Room on May 5 at noon, where MRB will hold a Distinguished Speaker Series featuring Brent Hathaway, the Dean for the Lee Business School at UNLV. The week continues on May 8 at noon with a Lunch and Learn at Sun City Recreation Center which will focus on the heart of Economic Development and what it entails. The final event, on May 12 at noon, will be an awards luncheon sponsored by the CasaBlanca Resort. All three events may have small fees to participate and require reservations by calling MRB at 702-613-0109.

Other local businesses that have committed their participation in the events include Mesa View Hospital and the College of Southern Nevada, Cooperative Extension.