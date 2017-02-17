Lady Bulldogs reach 3A Southern Division Championship

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Dawg basketball team did not expect last night’s game against the 15-14 Desert Pines Jaguars to be as tight as it ended with the Dawgs holding on to win 51-45. The Bulldogs did lead from start to finish but the normally low scoring Jaguars were in the game as they battled the Bulldogs tooth and nail. The Bulldogs big three of Emma Barnum, Brianna Todd and Bernice Fiso led the Dawgs once again, Barnum had 16 points followed by Todd and Fiso with 13,

The win moves the Lady Dawgs into the championship game Saturday Feb. 18 at 4pm at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs will face archrival Moapa Valley who rallied from an 11 point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Cheyenne High School 57-53. This will be the third round for the Bulldog-Pirate matchup. The Dawgs made two amazing comebacks to defeat the Pirates 47-44 and 40-39 during the regular season. It should be a barn burner of a game and the intensity should be at an all-time high. There will be no losers here as each team has qualified for state which will be held at Cox Pavilion (UNLV Campus) on Thursday and Friday Feb. 24 and 25.