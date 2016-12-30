Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing December 30, 2016

Five reasons adult cats make great pets:

Adult cats already know who they are, so what you see is what you get. Lap cat or playful, cuddly or independent, an adult cat never bothers to hide its true personality.

Adult cats require less attention and supervision. They’re quiet companions. They have well-developed manners about the litter box and the scratching post.

After a long day at work, you may just want to come home and curl up with a furry friend. An adult cat will be more than happy to sit with you after dinner and watch your favorite shows on TV. Adult cats are masters of serenity.

Adult cats may sleep at the foot of your bed, under the bed, or snuggled in with you. They are generally happy to sleep when you do.

Adult cats are usually better companions for the young and the elderly, as well as for any family that prefers quiet. Adult cats are more mellow and often more patient. They have experience with humans and have learned to live with us (lucky us!).

Featured Cat- Moshi

Moshi is a beautiful dilute tortoiseshell cat 3 years of age. Moshi was found as a stray. Moshi is a calm cat and a little shy but she comes running for attention and loves to be held and petted. Moshi would make a great companion while you watch TV, read or use the computer. She is learning to play with toys. She would do best as only cat in home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered included in your adoption fee and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.



The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

