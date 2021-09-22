Tax Preparer

Jackson Hewitt

Job details

Job Type

Full-time

Part-time

Seasonal

Contact Ted at 702-945-8307

Full Job Description

At Jackson Hewitt, we are working hard for the hardest working and we are on a mission to completely change the way our customers engage with their personal finances. Jackson Hewitt combines the fun, fast-paced culture of a startup with the scale and reputation of one of the nation’s largest retailers (over 6,000 locations).

We have a passion for our employees and our customers. We recognize and appreciate that our team members are our single greatest competitive advantage. Being an industry leader requires a consistent focus on quality, innovation, performance and results.

We’re always looking for top performers to add value & make a difference in people’s lives. We offer flexible work schedules and pay based on performance.

Your Purpose:

At Jackson Hewitt, we provide an invaluable service in guiding our clients through the tax codes, rules, and processes. We do this with integrity, quality, and consistency. This is something that the vast majority of taxpayers don’t receive from DIY or other assisted providers. We take pride in that. The role you play is critical to our success and together we are “Working Hard for the Hardest Working Americans”. This is our mission and it’s a large part of why we work here. Together we are highly passionate about what we do, and how we can help our clients.

Doing taxes is much more than filling in some forms. For most Americans, their tax return is the biggest single financial event of the year, and it can be quite an emotional experience. That’s where you come in! We are here to ease their stress and provide expert customer service and tax knowledge.

Flexible Schedules Available:

Day shift

Night shift

Weekends

Weekdays

Full-time or Part-time

Are you:

Looking to learn a new career and break into the tax industry?

Someone who has gaps in their work history or is looking to boost their skills and resume? ● Someone who has been out of the workforce over the last year while at home with family? ● New to the workforce or with limited experience/education, but a willingness to learn? ● Retired and want to continue to make an impact?

Someone without a college diploma? No problem!

A Veteran or military personnel transitioning from the service?

Part of a military family that moves often with deployments?

A recent college graduate or current college student?

A stay-at-home parent who needs a flexible work schedule?

A gig worker or looking to add a second income?

Bilingual? Bilingual candidates are highly encouraged to apply!

Are you able and willing to be trained by our professionals?

IF you have answered YES to any of the above questions, then we invite you to come work with us.

What you’ll do here:

As a Tax Associate (Entry Level Tax Preparer), you will be responsible for providing guidance, explaining, preparing, and completing accurately tax-related forms for clients, including multiyear, multistate, year-end tax forms and provide clients with IRS audit support. Compete E-filing, provide printed copies of returns for clients to review, signing and e-file these forms to IRS and state agencies.

Conduct face-to-face tax interviews with clients.

Prepare complete and accurate tax returns.

Generate business growth, increase client retention, and offer additional products and services. ● Provide clients with IRS audit support.

Complete all related tax forms in accordance with policies, and in compliance with legislation and regulations.

Collection and processing of clients’ payments while ensuring timely deposits. ● Marketing and business generation efforts.

Furnishes taxpayers with sufficient information and advice to ensure correct tax form completion. ● Answer client calls via our national call center routing system.

Answer questions and provide future tax planning to clients.

Resolve client complaints or refers situations to the supervisor (as appropriate) for resolution. ● Support office priorities through teamwork and collaboration.

Skills you’ll bring for success:

Passion for providing extra-ordinary customer service.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience working in a fast-paced environment.

Basic knowledge of computer functions and math.

Sales and/or marketing experience.

Experience in accounting, finance, retail, bookkeeping, or tax preparation preferred. ● Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a related field is a plus!

PTIN Certification: Yes, if no, then we help you get it.

What you’ll get if you join us:

Eligible for year-end annual bonus program

Flexible work schedule

Free tax preparation training and PTIN registration

Free tax filing services for all Jackson Hewitt employees

Professional development and continuous training

Expand your leadership and operational knowledge

Ample opportunity to develop core and new skill sets and have a stake in your own success ● Opportunities for advancement within the organization

Join a great organization that cares about employees!

We appreciate your interest in Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is an equal employment opportunity employer. The Company’s policy is not to discriminate against any applicant or employee based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age (40 and over), disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service also prohibits harassment of applicants or employees based on any of these protected categories. It is also Jackson Hewitt Tax Service’s policy to comply with all applicable state and federal laws respecting consideration of unemployment status in making hiring decisions. Jackson Hewitt

