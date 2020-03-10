Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 9. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Anderson, Jason F

Fredonia, AZ

3/4/20

Bench warrant

Aquilar, Alenjandro L

Las Vegas, NV

3/6/20

Jail housing agreement

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/5/20

Curfew violation

Enter property with intention of damaging or destroying property

Armant, Kerri D

Mesquite

3/7/20

Trafficking controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Barnes, Robin L

Mesquite

3/4/20

Petit larceny

Bullard, Anthony M

Mesquite

3/3/20

Burglary

False statement/Obstruction

Clavell, Forrest M

St. George, UT

3/4/20

Possession of controlled substance x3

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cuevas-Abarca, Jose J II

Mesquite

3/3/20

DUI

Unregistered vehicle

Proof of insurance required

Driving w/suspended license

Failure to maintain travel lane

Basic speed

Davis, Anita

Mesquite

3/5/20

Embezzlement

Diaz, Miguel A

Modesto, CA

3/7/20

Jail housing agreement

Dubois, Amber V

Cedar City, UT

3/1/20

Trespass

Edwards, Elizabeth A

Kenosha, WI

3/2/20

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Gardella, Gina M

General delivery

3/4/20

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Graves, Carl A

Cedar City, UT

3/7/20

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Graves, Nestlie M

Cedar City, UT

3/7/20

Bench warrant

Jackson, Jerry D

Palmdale, CA

3/1/20

Trespass

Jenson, Jonas D

St. George, UT

3/5/20

Jail housing agreement

Jutyba, John J

St. George, UT

3/3/20

DUI

Land, Tyson J

Hurricane, UT

3/3/20

Fail to appear

Ortega, Felipe J Jr.

Mesquite

3/7/20

Trespass

Racheco-Garibay, Giovanni

Mesquite

3/2/20

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Possess an ounce or less of marijuana

Palomar-Aguirre, Jesus

Mesquite

3/6/20

Public urination/defacation

Perkins, Cody B

Overton, NV

3/3/20

Contempt of court x3

Bench warrant

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/5/20

Curfew violation with intention to damage or destroy property

Righter, Renee L

Taos, NM

3/7/20

Bench warrant

Roman-Ornelas, Grecia O

Mesquite

3/2/20

Contempt of court

Romero, Karissa D

Littlefield, AZ

3/2/20

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Possess one ounce or less of marijuana

Safbom, Stacy R

Mesquite

3/6/20

DUI

Sailer, Valeree E

Mesquite

3/2/20

Bench warrant

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/5/20

Destroy or damage property of another

Reckless driving

Curfew violation

Enter property with intention to damage or destroy

Sanchez-Gomez, Armando

Mesquite

3/1/20

Jail housing agreement

Shuler, Joshua G

Mesquite

3/5/20

Contempt of court

Springer, David M

Wahiawa, HI

3/7/20

Petit larceny x2

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/5/20

Curfew

Tsosie, Natasha M

General Delivery

3/4/20

False statement

Contempt of court

Vasquez, Roque C

South Gate, CA

3/4/20

Contempt of court