Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 9. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Anderson, Jason F
Fredonia, AZ
3/4/20
Bench warrant
Aquilar, Alenjandro L
Las Vegas, NV
3/6/20
Jail housing agreement
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/5/20
Curfew violation
Enter property with intention of damaging or destroying property
Armant, Kerri D
Mesquite
3/7/20
Trafficking controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Barnes, Robin L
Mesquite
3/4/20
Petit larceny
Bullard, Anthony M
Mesquite
3/3/20
Burglary
False statement/Obstruction
Clavell, Forrest M
St. George, UT
3/4/20
Possession of controlled substance x3
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Cuevas-Abarca, Jose J II
Mesquite
3/3/20
DUI
Unregistered vehicle
Proof of insurance required
Driving w/suspended license
Failure to maintain travel lane
Basic speed
Davis, Anita
Mesquite
3/5/20
Embezzlement
Diaz, Miguel A
Modesto, CA
3/7/20
Jail housing agreement
Dubois, Amber V
Cedar City, UT
3/1/20
Trespass
Edwards, Elizabeth A
Kenosha, WI
3/2/20
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Gardella, Gina M
General delivery
3/4/20
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Graves, Carl A
Cedar City, UT
3/7/20
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Graves, Nestlie M
Cedar City, UT
3/7/20
Bench warrant
Jackson, Jerry D
Palmdale, CA
3/1/20
Trespass
Jenson, Jonas D
St. George, UT
3/5/20
Jail housing agreement
Jutyba, John J
St. George, UT
3/3/20
DUI
Land, Tyson J
Hurricane, UT
3/3/20
Fail to appear
Ortega, Felipe J Jr.
Mesquite
3/7/20
Trespass
Racheco-Garibay, Giovanni
Mesquite
3/2/20
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Possess an ounce or less of marijuana
Palomar-Aguirre, Jesus
Mesquite
3/6/20
Public urination/defacation
Perkins, Cody B
Overton, NV
3/3/20
Contempt of court x3
Bench warrant
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/5/20
Curfew violation with intention to damage or destroy property
Righter, Renee L
Taos, NM
3/7/20
Bench warrant
Roman-Ornelas, Grecia O
Mesquite
3/2/20
Contempt of court
Romero, Karissa D
Littlefield, AZ
3/2/20
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Possess one ounce or less of marijuana
Safbom, Stacy R
Mesquite
3/6/20
DUI
Sailer, Valeree E
Mesquite
3/2/20
Bench warrant
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/5/20
Destroy or damage property of another
Reckless driving
Curfew violation
Enter property with intention to damage or destroy
Sanchez-Gomez, Armando
Mesquite
3/1/20
Jail housing agreement
Shuler, Joshua G
Mesquite
3/5/20
Contempt of court
Springer, David M
Wahiawa, HI
3/7/20
Petit larceny x2
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/5/20
Curfew
Tsosie, Natasha M
General Delivery
3/4/20
False statement
Contempt of court
Vasquez, Roque C
South Gate, CA
3/4/20
Contempt of court