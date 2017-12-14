This week in history Dec. 14-20

By

Dec. 14, 1910: School has closed for the holidays; the teachers are going to their homes at St George.

Dec. 14, 1973: Interstate 15 pass opens through the Virgin River Gorge.

Dec. 17, 1914: The county commissioners will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss automobile road for the “all-the-year-route” to California.

Dec. 18, 1920: The Bunkerville Grammar School was destroyed by fire Thursday of last week.The disaster occurred after morning recess, and the first intimation of danger the children and teachers had was when a portion of the burning roof came through the ceiling. All the occupants escaped safely, but lost all their wraps and books.