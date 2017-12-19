VV flag comes up short against 4A champs

By

Virgin Valley High’s bid for an upset against defending 4A state champion Cimarron-Memorial fell just short Thursday night in North Las Vegas.

The Lady Bulldogs, who had a potential game-winning touchdown nullified by a penalty late in the contest, fell to the Lady Spartans, 27-25, in a non-league matchup at Greg Spencer Stadium.

Virgin Valley fell to 4-3 overall while Cimarron-Memorial improves to 8-0.

“It was a great game,” VVHS head coach Joey Bowler said. “(Cimarron) is defending state champs and we played right with them. I’m really proud of our girls.”

The Lady Bulldogs fell behind early, but came back to pull even 12-12 at halftime on a 25-yard touchdown run by Katie Zuniga and a 19-yard TD pass from quarterback Kallie Graves to Makenzie Leishman.

Zuniga scored on a five-yard run in the third quarter as Virgin Valley trailed 20-18 going into the final period of play.

The Lady Bulldogs remained close in the final 15 minutes as Zuniga scored her third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run, but VVHS could not get over the hump and fell two points short of knocking off the 4A champs.

“We had some mistakes that hurt us, but I think our girls know they can play with anybody,” Bowler said.

Zuniga led the Lady Bulldogs rushing for 137 yards on just 12 carries. Graves completed five passes for 98 yards and also rushed for 51 yards on five carries. Madison Cheney had two receptions for 53 yards while Leishman had two catches for 38 yards.

Defensively, Leishman had seven flag pulls with Graves getting six and also intercepting a pass.

Cimarron quarterback Tiarra Del Rosario had a big game completing 18-of-25 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Samantha Silva was her favorite target catching 11 passes for 263 yards and three scores.