Virus Warning!!

The newest virus circulating is the UPS/Fed Ex/USPS Delivery Failure.

You will receive an e-mail from UPS, Fed Ex, or USPS along with a packet number.

It will say that they were unable to deliver a package sent to you on such-and-such a date.

It then asks you to print out the invoice copy attached.

DON’T TRY TO PRINT THIS. IT LAUNCHES THE VIRUS!



Pass this warning on to all your PC operators at work and home.

This virus has caused Millions of dollars in damage in the past few days.

Snopes confirms that it is real. https://www.snopes.com/ computer/virus/ups.asp

Snopes website says:

Fraudulent emails adopt many different forms and are the unauthorized actions of third parties not associated with UPS. These email messages referred to as “phishing” or “spoofing” are becoming more common and may appear legitimate by incorporating company brands, colors, or other legal disclaimers.

In addition to other fraudulent emails two new email “spoofs” are currently circulating. One contains the subject line “United Parcel Service Notification” and the other states “Your Package Has Arrived!” Neither of these are legitimate UPS communications, and opening or clicking on the included attachment may result in the installation of malware onto your computer. If you receive these emails, do not follow any links provided or click on any attachments. Instead, simply delete the email.

Please be advised that UPS does not request payments, personal information, financial information, account numbers, IDs, passwords, or copies of invoices in an unsolicited manner through email, mail, phone, or fax or specifically in exchange for the transportation of goods or services. UPS accepts no responsibility for any costs or charges incurred as a result of fraudulent activity.