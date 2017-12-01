Two Local Crystal Meth Dealers Arrested by Mesquite PD

By [post_authors_post_link]

On Nov. 15, Mesquite Police Narcotics Detectives completed their investigation into two local residents distributing illegal drugs. Both drug dealers had been under investigation by the Mesquite Police Department for some time for selling crystal methamphetamines from various locations within Mesquite Nevada. Once both suspects were safely taken into custody, detectives executed a search warrant on their residence and recovered further crystal methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects received the following criminal charges.

Christopher Henz, 27, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of possession of a scheduled III or IV controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke Sims, 37, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of offer and agree to sell a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of selling a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), and one felony count of habitual acts.

Due to the felony charges, both suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.