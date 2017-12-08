The Light of Christmas

By

Have you noticed the closer Christmas gets, the brighter the decorations become, and that’s because the brighter and more colorful the lights are the more attention they draw.

The brightest light of them all was over 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. But it wasn’t the star in the sky; rather it was the star that lay in the manger. The light of the universe came down and shone for a short wile amongst His creation.

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined.” (Isaiah 9:2)

Then Isaiah gave the well-known prophecy about the Messiah saying, “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)

In describing this marvelous event, the Apostle John said that Jesus, the Word, was in the beginning with God, and who was God, and in whom there was life and that life was the light of men, and that this light then came down and dwelt with us.

And so the light of God, Jesus, came down and shone upon humanity.

After Jesus forgave the woman of her adultery, He said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

In the end, Jesus is going to be the only light shining. Jesus is the Bright and Morning Star.

“I am the Root and the Offspring of David, the Bright and Morning Star.” (Revelation 22:16b)

To the inhabitants of this sin darkened world Jesus said, “I have come as a light to shine in this dark world, so that all who put their trust in me will no longer remain in the darkness.” (John 12:46)