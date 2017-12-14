Thank You from Christmas With the Donkeys 2017

By

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Scenic AZ. Satellite Adoption Center, would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone for the show of support we received during our Third Annual Christmas with the Donkeys held December 9th. Joan Dunkle and Fred Clark who run the adoption center said, “This is our opportunity to say a big THANK YOU to the community and all our supporters.”

The event was great fun, with over 200 people attending. The pens and area were covered with Christmas stockings and colorful decorations. Informative posters were placed around the areas so people could read about the donkeys, see information on those available for foster or adoption and laarn more about Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. Each donkey had his/her own stocking ready to be filled with treats on Christmas.

The stars of the event were the rescue donkeys. Some donkeys were even dressed in holiday attire with Christmas hats and garlands.

Volunteers were available at the corrals and throughout the venue to answer questions and assist with introducing people to the donkeys.

Mark Myers, the founder of the rescue came from Texas along with Btterbean one of his specially trained burro dogs. Mark was on hand to provide information on the WILD BURRO PROJECT. PVDR is currently working on several wild burro projects in conjunction with the Federal Government. These projects include Ajo Arizona, the Mojave National Preserve and the iconic burros from Death Valley. For more information and to see how you can help: http://www.donkeyrescue.org/wild-burro-project.html. Mark also visited with the people attending the event and signed copies of his newest book.

Thank you to the many volunteers who worked to make this event a success. The Mesquite Showgirls were there to help and were dressed in their holiday red and white. Thank you Smith’s Food and Drug Store for your support. We appreciate everyone that shares their time helping with our events and helping at the adoption center in Scenic.

A very special thank you