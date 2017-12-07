Sun City celebrates 10 years

By [post_authors_post_link]

Sun City Mesquite held its 10-year anniversary on Nov. 17, where close to 400 residents gathered for food, fun and entertainment.

The celebration began in the lobby of the Pioneer Center, where residents enjoyed coffee while waiting for the program to start. The veterans were recognized and all were led in the pledge of allegiance. After which, opening remarks were made by Board of Directors; President John Schippert, and Lifestyle Director Deborah Demos.

Entertainment was provided by the Sun City Sounds, Mesquite Toes, Mama’s Wranglers and the Bottoms Up Band. Conestoga organized a “Putting Tournament.”

“There were many smiles,” Demos said. “People were winning on Spin the Wheel for prizes and lots of gift certificates were given away along with T- Shirts and Mugs. Residents were getting their photos taken at photo booth to take home a commemorative portrait.”

An all-American grilled lunch was provided along with root beer floats, 10th anniversary cake, and snacks in the Veterans Memorial Hall where attendants retreated for dancing.

According to Demos, the first 100 Sun City Mesquite homes were built by the Pulte Group in 2007. By the end of 2008 they had 400 homes. Additions such as the Conestoga 18-hole championship golf course was built 2009, as well as the 1880 Grille that opened in 2011. Currently, there are close to 1,400 homes in Sun City Mesquite, Demos said.

The first Sun City adult community for residents ages 50 plus was created in Sun City, Arizona, by Del Webb in the late 1960s. The community was a huge success and homes sold at an alarming rate. The Pulte Group bought Del Webb in 2001, and now have adult communities in 26 states, said Demos.

Demos said they have a very robust lifestyle to offer residents at Sun City Mesquite with many amenities and activities.

“But what really sets us apart from other active adult master planned communities is our very dedicated HOA staff, and the residents are some of the finest leaders with diverse backgrounds I have ever seen,” Demos said. “They are very involved and very generous to help the less fortunate. I have witnessed human kindness more in the past 10 years here at Sun City than I have in my lifetime.”