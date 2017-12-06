Roadrunners spoil Bulldog boy basketball opener 59-32

By [post_authors_post_link]

Tech High played poor hosts Monday night as they rolled over Virgin Valley, 59-32. The win for Tech over the Bulldogs was huge. It was the first defeat of the Bulldogs in years, possibly the first for the program.

The Roadrunners led from start to finish as they jumped on the Bulldogs early 17-6 after one period and 31-15 at the half. The Roadrunners kept the pressure on the Dawgs outscoring them in the second half of play 28-17 to make the final score 59-32.

Freshman Will Barnum led the Dawgs scorers with 9 points followed by Cade Anderson and Jayson Brooks with 7 points each.

The Bulldogs traveled to Del Sol for a Sunrise League game on Wednesday, Dec. 6, before hosting their BIT Tournament beginning Friday and Saturday in the Dawg House. The Bulldogs may get the opportunity to payback the Roadrunners as they are in the tournament.