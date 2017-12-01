You are here: Home / News / State / REPS. KIHUEN, ROSEN REITERATE CALLS FOR HEARING ON BUMP STOCKS TWO MONTHS AFTER LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

WASHINGTON, D.C  – Dec. 1, two months after the tragic and deadly Las Vegas shooting, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen will send a letter to the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, requesting that he hold a hearing on legislation related to “bump stocks”. The letter follows efforts by Reps. Kihuen, Rosen and Titus, who held a press conference on November 1st alongside survivors of the shooting to remember victims and to demand legislative action to prevent gun violence. Representatives Kihuen and Rosen previously sent a letter on November 1st to the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, calling on him to hold a hearing on “bump stocks.”

