Removal of Boil Water Notice for Homeowners in Portions of the Highland Hills and Calais Subdivisions

UPDATE – December 1, 2017. The emergency notification issued on Wednesday, November 29 is now rescinded. After two consecutive days of excellent sampling results throughout the affected areas, there is no further cause of concern and the Boil Water Order is removed. The 90 homes that were in the area of concern will receive hand carried flyers and an auto dialer message on December 1 in the afternoon/evening letting them know the water is safe for consumption.

Original Notification on November 29, 2017: On Tuesday November 28, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a significant backflow event occurred involving air in the water lines and dirty, higher than normal chlorinated water. The area affected was the northern half of Calais Dr. and most of Highland Hills subdivisions. Virgin Valley Water District staff responded quickly Tuesday evening and flushed the system from two fire hydrants located on Falcon Nest Court. We believe, based on the amount of flow, the quick response of staff, and water modeling of the event; we flushed out most of the dirt and highly chlorinated water. We reported the incident to the health department. On Wednesday November 29 District personnel hand-carried a boil water notice to 90 homes. District staff also set up an auto dialer phone message to alert the 90 homes. We have taken 11 bacteriological samples and taken them to Las Vegas on Wednesday and will do the same sampling Thursday per state health requirements. Assuming the samples pass the test on Friday, the boil water order will be rescinded. If you have any questions please contact the Virgin Valley Water District at 702-346-5731.