Public input requested for Revised Draft Resource Management Plan

LAS VEGAS – The Bureau of Land Management requests public input for a Revised Draft Southern Nevada District Resource Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement.

The BLM has determined that a Revised Draft RMP/EIS should be developed and an opportunity for public input is needed to gather additional information on the areas of renewable energy, Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, lands with wilderness characteristics, land tenure adjustments (land disposals), Gold Butte National Monument, and socio-economics.

Opportunity to provide input is offered from now until February 2, 2018. During this period, the BLM will conduct public meetings to present information and provide for the opportunity for public input. The Revised Draft RMP/EIS will incorporate substantive comments received from the initial Draft RMP/EIS and information received from the public input period and meetings.

Public meetings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – Old Overton Gym, 179 S Andersen St, Overton, Nevada 89040

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 – Mesquite City Council Chambers, 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, Nevada 89027

Thursday, January 11, 2018 – Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, 4949 N Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89130

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 – Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, 681 S Hwy 160, Pahrump, Nevada 89048

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 – Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson, Nevada 89015

Thursday, January 18, 2018 – Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, Nevada 89046

The public information meetings will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the day of each scheduled meeting. The meetings will begin with an open house format where participants can ask questions and visit various resource stations, with formal presentations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The public will be able to verbally

provide information beginning at 7 p.m. with a three-minute time limit. Court reporters will be available to record verbally-provided information.

In addition to the public meetings, through one of the methods listed below:

E-mail: sndo_rmp_revision@blm.gov

Fax: (702) 515-5023

Mail: BLM Southern Nevada District Office, Southern Nevada District RMP Revision, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Updated information on the Revised Draft RMP will be available at https://go.usa.gov/xnBqm.

In 2008, the BLM initiated a revision to the 1998 Las Vegas Resource Management Plan (RMP). A Draft RMP/Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was released for public review in October 2014. Following the public comment period, work began on development of the Proposed RMP/Final EIS. While working on the Proposed RMP/Final EIS, new information gathered in response to public comments and concerns from cooperating agencies, as well as rapidly changing issues, contributed to a pause in development and initiated a BLM internal review in July 2016. As a result of the BLM internal review, the BLM determined that Revised Draft RMP/EIS should be developed.

