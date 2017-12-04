Preview of 8th Annual Bulldog Invitational Basketball tournament

By [post_authors_post_link]

Virgin Valley High School will be hosting their eighth annual Bulldog Invitational Basketball Tournament beginning Friday December 8. The tournament in previous seasons was a training ground for smaller schools as they battled larger 3A and 4A programs early in the season. Other than 4A Spring Valley (Nevada) and Cedar (Utah), the tourney features four Nevada 3A teams, Moapa Valley, Pahrump Valley, Tech, Virgin Valley and two 2A teams from Utah Kanab and Enterprise. The firepower of previous years is not there which makes for a wide-open tournament. Only one team Kanab has a winning record at 2-1 coming into the BIT.

4A Spring Valley is sitting at 1-2 against some quality opponents. The Grizzlies feature some young players led by junior Jahlani Blair and sophomore James Webster. Blair is scoring in double figures to lead the Grizzlies offense.

Cedar has gone 1-2 the past two weeks. The Redman are led by, Ethan Boetcher, Dallin Peterson and Dallin Grant. All have been in double figures this season.

Moapa Valley has one win in the season against three losses. The Pirates defeated 2A Calvary Chapel in the recently completed Lake Mead Classic. Leading the way for Moapa against Calvary Chapel were Derek Reese with 24 points and Nathaniel Thompson with 15.

Tech’s first three games were against 4A schools with the Roadrunners one win coming against Valley High School. Leading the Roadrunners in that game were Jurelle Orbino with 22 points and Miguel Pena with 15 points.

Pahrump Valley has yet to taste a win this season going 0-2. Leading the way for the Trojans is hot shooting Antonio Fortin who went for 35 points against 4A Bonanza High School in his last outing.

Kanab Cowboys come in with the best record so far this season. Leading the way for the Cowboys are Nat Houston and Parker Collins who are scoring in double figures after three games.

The Enterprise high School Wolves have the worst record coming in at 0-4. Despite this, the Wolves have always played well in the BIT and are well coached.

Can the host VVHS Bulldogs win it all, despite coming in to the tourney with a, 1-3 record. Jayden Perkins has transferred his star power from the football field to the hardwoods as he leads the Dawgs with 17+ points per game.

The first matchup on Friday at 3pm is Enterprise against Tech. The Roadrunners should be able to handle the Wolves. The 4:30 game could be a blowout as Cedar should overpower Moapa Valley. The key to a Pirate win is their 3 point shooting. The host Bulldogs will face Pahrump Valley at 6pm. The Dawgs will have to limit their turnovers and hold the hot shooting Fortin to cement a win. Perkins will need to continue his scoring average with the help of other Bulldogs. Senior Jayson Brooks and freshman Will Barnum has shown signs of breaking out to assist the Dawgs offense. The last matchup of the night at 7:30 is 4A Spring Valley against 2A Kanab. The Grizzlies should be able to wear down the Cowboys but, the Utah schools are well coached and disciplined and it could go down to the wire.