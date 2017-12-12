Police Blotter Dec. 3-9, 2017

By

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 153 total incidents in the blotter:

Abuse/neglect 1

Agency assistance 6

Alarm 8

Animal pick up 3

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 6

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 1

Custody Issue 3

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

Domestic violence w/gun 1

DUI 2

Fire 1

Found property 4

Fraud 2

Hit & Run 1

Intoxicated person 2

Juvenile problem 2

K9 Search 2

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 3

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Noise disturbance 1

Non LEO incident 2

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Person on foot 4

Property damage, non-vandalism 2

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 2

Suspicious person 12

Suspicious vehicle 3

Theft 4

Theft from vehicle 1

TPO restraining order 7

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 4

Transport 1

Trespassing 1

Unknown problem 12

Verbal disturbance 3

VIN number inspection 4

Wanted person 6

Welfare check 7

Dec. 3:

Found Property: Officer received a credit card that was found at a local business. Officer will attempt to contact owner or place it safe keeping until claimed.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers located and arrested an adult male individual with an active bench warrant out of Mesquite Justice Court. During the investigation, the male was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Intoxicated Person: Officers were dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for an intoxicated male adult refusing to leave their property. The adult male was arrested for trespassing, narcotics trafficking, and possession of meth. He was transported to Mesquite Detention Center, and later be transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on the above charges.Domestic Violence IP W/ Gun: Officers responded to a Riverside R. residence for a report of a domestic in progress. After an investigation one male individual was arrested for Domestic Battery.Agency Assistance: Officers were requested to assist another law enforcement agency with arresting a wanted person out of Las Vegas. The individual was taken into custody at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino.Dec. 4:Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer responded to a Desert Winds Way business regarding property damage. An information report was completed.Wanted person: An officer located an adult female who had an active bench warrant Mesquite Municipal Court. The female was arrested for the warrant.Fraud: Officer took a report from a citizen regarding a Phone Scam. A Fraud Packet was provided and a report was filed.Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded on a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. An information report was completed.Found property: Officer responded to a report of found property. Officer was advised that a package was found in the roadway near the R/P business. Package was placed in the Vault for safe keeping until claimed.Found property: An officer responded to the lobby in reference to found property.Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officer took a report of court documents left on a residence doorstep.Lost property: An officer took a lost property report.Wanted person: An adult female was located and arrested for three (3) active arrest warrants. The Female was taken into custody and transported to the detention center and booked on the warrants.Dec. 5:Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: Responded to a Property Damage Accident at a N. Sandhill Blvd. business.Theft: Unidentified female adult committed theft at a W. Pioneer Blvd. store. The report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: An Officer responded on a theft from a vehicle report. A report was taken.

Wanted person: An officer located and arrested an adult female with an active warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court.

Theft: An officer responded on a stolen purse report.

Dec. 6:

Theft: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department to take a theft report.Person on foot: Officers conducted a person stop on a male for jaywalking. One male was taken into custody.Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The male driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license due to extensive history of failing to appear in court.Abuse/Neglect: Officer responded to a W. Hafen Ln. residence on a report of abuse/neglect. The investigation is ongoing.Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence in reference to domestic violence. One male subject was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.Dec. 7:Burglary: Officers responded to an E. Old Mill Rd. apartment complex on a report of theft that had occurred from the maintenance room.Recovered Stolen Property: Officer responded to a found property at an E. Pioneer Blvd. hotel. The item was determined to have been stolen, and was booked into evidence.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident at the south roundabout near Mesquite Boulevard and Falcon Ridge Parkway. There were no reported injuries and officers completed a report.Wanted person: Officers arrested a female adult for a misdemeanor warrant.Traffic stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was arrested for no driver’s license and traffic offenses. The male had an active felony warrant and will be held for extradition.Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop and the male driver was arrested.Dec. 8:Fraud: Officers contacted a local male to take a report of fraudulent activity with his bank account.Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Jackrabbit St.Dec. 9:

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported and an information report was completed.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence reference property damage. An information report was completed.

Lost property: An officer responded on a report of lost property. An information report was completed.