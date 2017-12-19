Police Blotter Dec. 10-16, 2017

By

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 134 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 1

Alarm 8

Animal noise 1

Assault 1

Assault/battery 1

Attempt to locate 2

Bomb threat or attack 1

Burglary 4

Citizen assists 5

Civil dispute 2

Controlled substance problem 2

Dead body 1

Disorderly conduct 1

Dispatch non-LEO incident 5

DUI 2

Found property 2

Fraud 1

Graffiti 1

Hit & Run 2

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 1

Keep the peace 3

Lost property 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 1

Panhandling 1

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 3

Phone harassment 2

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 1

Recovered stolen vehicle 2

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offense 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 9

Suspicious vehicle 2

Theft 5

Theft from vehicle 6

TPO/restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injuries 4

Traffic problem 1

Traffic stop 2

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 6

Verbal disturbance 6

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 7

Dec. 10:

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Wanted person: A female was located and arrested for two (2) active arrest warrants. The female was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrants.

Suspicious person: Officers were dispatched to a W. Pioneer Blvd. retail store for two suspicious male’s entering and leaving the store, multiple times. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed the Officer of the vehicle one of the men was driving. An attempt to conduct a traffic stop failed when the vehicle fled. Officers were able to detain one male and the other ran on foot.

Dec. 11:

Theft from vehicle: A report was taken for theft of documents and US currency. The victim was provided a business card with the incident number attached, as requested.

Theft: Two suspects were cited and released for defrauding an Innkeeper, and trespassed from the property. The arrest report has been completed.

Stolen vehicle: An officer received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Wanted person: On December 11, 2017 prior to releasing a prisoner, dispatch informed officers that he had a full extraditable warrant out of Idaho Falls police department. Idaho Falls Police Department confirmed the warrant.

Burglary: Responded to report of an attempted break in on Riverside Rd.

Burglary: Officer took report of burglary from construction warehouse.

Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: An officer responded to a vehicle accident.

Theft from vehicle: Police took a report for missing property.

Fraud: Police took a report for the passing of counterfeit money at a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino. The incident is under investigation.

Graffiti: Officer took a report of Graffiti at a local park.

Controlled substance problem: Detectives arrested a male in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and a weapons charge.

Trespassing: Detectives located a trespassed adult male on an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino’s property. The male was cited and released for trespassing.

Wanted person: An adult male was arrested for an active warrant. He was transported to the detention center and booked.

Dec. 12:

Citizen assist: An officer received a report of a scam.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer responded to a report of property damage on Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

Suspicious person: Detectives responded to a local residence for suspicious packages that were delivered to an unoccupied residence on Babbling Brook Ct.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers responded to a local condo complex on a report of graffiti.

Lost Property: Police took a report for lost property.

Theft: Officers responded to a Chalet Dr. residence on a report of theft.

Dead Body: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Dr. residence reference an agency assist. One female was found deceased at the residence.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a local business for a theft of items from a motor vehicle.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer took a property damage vehicle accident report.

Dec. 13:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers witnessed a male driving recklessly which led to a property damage accident.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a report of trespassing at a Mesa Blvd. business. One adult male was cited and released at the request of the business.

Suicidal Person: Officers were dispatched to a suicidal female on Leavitt Ln. She was located and transported to Mesa View Hospital.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. hotel reference a trespassing. One female adult was arrested.

Dec. 14:

Burglary: Officer’s responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business, reference a burglary. All efforts are being made to identify the suspects involved.

Dec. 15:

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for several days. Vehicle had been reported stolen out of another agency. Vehicle was impounded until the owners could be contacted.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a prior theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to a call reference stolen license plates. Officers determined the plate was stolen and entered it into NCIC.

Traffic stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. The adult male driver was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 16:

DUI: An officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway. The adult female driver was taken into custody for DUI-Alcohol.

Hit & Run: Officers responded to an Osprey Dr. residence to take a report of a vehicle hit and run.

Found property: Officers responded to a report of found property that included suspected narcotics. The items were collected and booked into evidence.

Recovered stolen vehicle: Officer ran a license plate at a tow yard, and the vehicle returned stolen.

Found Property: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department to obtain property found at a local bank.

Controlled substance problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. One female was taken into custody for high level trafficking of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Burglary: An officer was dispatched to a Jackrabbit St. residence, in reference to a theft.

Disorderly conduct: A female adult was arrested for breach of peace at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino.

Sex Offense: An officer was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to an assault. The investigation is ongoing.