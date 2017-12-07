Plenty of Burros for Christmas

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Scenic, Arizona, Satellite Adoption Center is holding a Christmas with the Donkeys open house for the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Arizona time).

Joan Dunkle and Fred Clark, who run the adoption center, use this opportunity each year as their way of saying “Thank you.” to the community for their continued support of the Donkeys and the rescue.

Each year, hundreds of visitors are treated to free hot dogs, chips and home baked goodies and of course the best gift of all; visits with the donkeys.

Santa Claus never misses a Christmas with the Donkeys day and usually hangs out with one of his favorite donkeys; one who made the “nice list,” of course. Together they stand, side by side, to listen to all the visitor’s Christmas wishes and take pictures with all the other “nice-listers; naughty listers” are welcome too, but please be nice while you visit.

While you’re there, check out the donkeys that are available for fostering and adoption. The cost to foster is $30 per month. Fostering a donkey allows you to reap all the benefits of having a donkey without the responsibilities of actually taking care of one.

Of course if you want both the benefits and the responsibility, you can also adopt a donkey. Donkey adoptions are very affordable.

For more information on how you can foster or adopt a donkey contact Fred Clark or Joan Dunkle at the PVDR at www.donkeyrescue.org.The adoption fee covers all veterinarian and hoof care prior to adoption.

Adopting a donkey is a responsibility not to be taken lightly. Donkeys are highly sociable creatures who don’t like being alone. If you are interested in adopting a donkey, it is suggested that you take a pair for companionship. Homes, of course, will be checked for suitable accommodations prior to adoption. Dunkle said, “Donkeys are generally heartier and healthier than horses and the vet bills aren’t nearly as expensive.”

Stop in and visit the rescue on Dec. 9, the donkeys will be wearing their Christmas hats, ready to help you enjoy the holiday celebration.

Directions to the Open House from Mesquite: go east on Hillside (past Smiths grocery) about 4 miles. Turn right onto Scenic Boulevard. Go all the way to the stop sign then turn right on Elbow Canyon Road. Follow the road until you see mile marker 1 on right. Turn left on Mountain Pine. Pavement will end. Take first left, then first right on dirt road. Go straight and donkeys are on left side of road. For more information call 928-347-4506.