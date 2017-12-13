Pirates scuttle Bulldogs 55-44

By

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs had a tough time overcoming the Moapa Valley High School Pirates height advantage early on as the Pirates held on for a 55-44 win. The Pirates took an early lead of 14-6 after one period of play as Bulldog best rebounder Jayden Perkins watched from the bench in early foul trouble. The Pirates outscored the Dawgs 21-10 in the second period to lead 35-16 at the break. The Bulldogs had no answer for Pirate Nathaniel Thompson who dominated both boards and led the Pirates offense. Perkins ended the half with 5 points.

The second half began with Perkins finding his game scoring the first nine points for the Dawgs to cut the Pirates lead to 38-25. The rest of the Bulldogs seemed energized as they held the Pirates offense to only 5 points in the period and trailed by single digits 40-31. The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the fourth period behind seven points off point guard freshman Will Barnum to cut the Pirates lead to 50-44 with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Forced to foul, the Dawgs allowed the Pirates to score the final five points of the game and a 55-44 win. Barnum led the Dawgs with 13 points followed by Perkins with 12 points. Thompson led the Pirates with 24 points. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 in 3A Sunrise League play and 2-8 overall.