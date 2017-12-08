October visitor count down in Mesquite

By

Mesquite’s visitor count in October fell by 4.8 percent but remained healthy at 124,719 people versus 131,023 compared to last year. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority attributed similar declines in the Las Vegas metro area to “trip cancellations and postponements by leisure drive visitors in the wake of the Oct. 1 shooting” at an outdoor music concert.

Local and worldwide media reported that the shooter owned a home in Mesquite but there’s no evidence that visitor counts dropped specifically because of it.

It’s also the one-year anniversary of the Rising Star Sports Ranch opening that added 200 rooms to the overall reporting requirements in Mesquite.

Even though visitor counts were down, the rest of the LVCVA report showed positive increases in all other categories for Mesquite.

Total occupancy was up 1.7 percent to 82.5 percent and total room nights occupied increased 2.1 percent. Average daily room rate (ADR) was up 2.0 percent at $63.36. Those numbers helped lead the way to an increase of 4.2 percent in the revenue per available room (RevPAR). It rose from $50.18 last year to $52.27 this year.

Gross gaming revenues for Mesquite increased 0.5 percent to $10.693 million, a rise of $57,000 from last October.

Average daily auto traffic on the I-15 Nevada Arizona border jumped 5.0 percent to 28,144 vehicles every day rolling through Mesquite.

All of the numbers for Mesquite’s sister city on the river, Laughlin, were in the positive range with its visitor volume showing the only positive year-over-year growth at 3.8 percent.

Total occupancy increased 3.2 percent to 65.9 percent. ADR increased 1.1 percent to $43.42 and RevPAR increased 6.3 percent to $28.61. Total room nights occupied also increased 5.0 percent.

Laughlin’s gross gaming revenues rose 2.4 percent to $41.948 million.

Airplane passengers in Laughlin jumped 16.9 percent while the average daily auto traffic on Highway 163 increased 1.0 percent to 4,510 vehicles.

The average daily auto traffic on all major highways leading into Las Vegas increased a miniscule 0.2 percent while the daily traffic counts on I-15 at the Nevada California border declined 1.6 percent to 40,740.

Gaming revenues in all of Clark Count fell in October by 0.3 percent compared to October 2016. The LVCVA attributed the decline to “lower slot and table game betting volumes and collection timing.” Gaming revenues on the Las Vegas Strip decreased 6.1 percent while Downtown Vegas jumped 10.0 percent and the Boulder Strip increased 17.1 percent.